Falcons elevate Bralen Trice, Nick Muse for Steelers game; place Cameron Williams on IR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed offensive tackle Cameron Williams on injured reserve Saturday, one day before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams, a former standout for the Texas Longhorns, was claimed by the Falcons off waivers after roster cutdowns. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 317-pound tackle went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in Week 2 of his rookie season and missed 15 games. He made his debut in the Eagles' final regular-season game and played 51 snaps on offense and three on special teams.

In addition to placing Williams on IR, the Falcons made their first practice squad elevations of the 2026 season. Atlanta has elevated outside linebacker Bralen Trice and tight end Nick Muse for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Trice, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will be active and available for the first regular-season game of his career after injuries sidelined him for his first two seasons. Muse was a seventh-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. He has spent time on the practice squads of the Eagles, Cardinals, Rams and Jets, and he was previously with the Lions earlier this year.