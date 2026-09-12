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Falcons elevate Bralen Trice, Nick Muse for Steelers game; place Cameron Williams on IR

Atlanta has made its first practice squad elevations of the season ahead of its matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sep 12, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed offensive tackle Cameron Williams on injured reserve Saturday, one day before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams, a former standout for the Texas Longhorns, was claimed by the Falcons off waivers after roster cutdowns. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 317-pound tackle went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in Week 2 of his rookie season and missed 15 games. He made his debut in the Eagles' final regular-season game and played 51 snaps on offense and three on special teams.

In addition to placing Williams on IR, the Falcons made their first practice squad elevations of the 2026 season. Atlanta has elevated outside linebacker Bralen Trice and tight end Nick Muse for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Trice, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will be active and available for the first regular-season game of his career after injuries sidelined him for his first two seasons. Muse was a seventh-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. He has spent time on the practice squads of the Eagles, Cardinals, Rams and Jets, and he was previously with the Lions earlier this year.

Additionally, quarterback Cooper Rush experienced back spasms earlier Saturday but will start Sunday.

Elevation information: Every team can elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for each game day. A player can be elevated three times per season. A fourth elevation would require the player to be signed to the 53-man roster.

Related Links

2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations

Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse

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