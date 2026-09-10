Falcons Injury Report: QB Tua Tagovailoa added to Thursday report

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have added quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the injury report with an oblique injury. He was listed as limited in Thursday's report.

It was observed during the open period of Thursday's practice that Tagovailoa touched his back before sitting down on the field briefly during individual drills.

The organization announced Monday morning that Tagovailoa would make the start at quarterback when the Falcons travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers for Week 1.

Along with Tagovailoa, the Falcons also added inside linebacker Kendal Daniels (Achilles, limited), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (knee, limited) and offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (knee, did not participate) to the injury report. Those individuals and their designations, as well as that of defensive end Za'Darius Smith, were pre-planned for their acclimation/management.