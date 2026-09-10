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Falcons Injury Report: QB Tua Tagovailoa added to Thursday report

The veteran quarterback was limited with an oblique injury.

Sep 10, 2026 at 03:39 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have added quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the injury report with an oblique injury. He was listed as limited in Thursday's report.

It was observed during the open period of Thursday's practice that Tagovailoa touched his back before sitting down on the field briefly during individual drills.

The organization announced Monday morning that Tagovailoa would make the start at quarterback when the Falcons travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers for Week 1.

Michael Penix Jr. will be inactive, head coach Kevin Stefanski said, while Cooper Rush would act as Tagovailoa's backup.

Along with Tagovailoa, the Falcons also added inside linebacker Kendal Daniels (Achilles, limited), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (knee, limited) and offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (knee, did not participate) to the injury report. Those individuals and their designations, as well as that of defensive end Za'Darius Smith, were pre-planned for their acclimation/management.

Below is the full Thursday injury report. You can find both the Falcons' and Steelers' daily reports here.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Thursday, Sept. 10

Full Participation

  • QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee)
  • OL Kyle Hinton (knee)

Limited Participation

  • CB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles)
  • WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)
  • LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
  • DL Brandon Dorlus (groin)
  • DL Da'Shawn Hand (knee)
  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique)

Did Not Participate

  • OT Jawaan Taylor (knee)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (shoulder)
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