Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will start their 2026 season on the road in an interconference clash with the reigning AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's the start of a new era for both franchises. Longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin stepped away from his role this offseason after leading the team to the playoffs in five of the last six seasons. In a break from tradition, Pittsburgh brought in longtime veteran coach Mike McCarthy to take over the top spot. McCarthy will call the plays on offense, and he's got a first-year defensive coordinator in Patrck Graham running the other side of the ball.
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The Falcons have a new head coach of their own. Two-time coach of the year Kevin Stefanski joined the organization after a six-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. He is quite familiar with the Steelers, having shared a division with them for the last six seasons, but he'll be leading an entirely different group into this matchup. One familiar face alongside him, however, will be offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Rees joined Stefanski in Atlanta after taking over playcalling duties in Cleveland midway through the 2025 season. On Defense, the Falcons retained coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who enters his second season after a promising first year.
With a fresh start on the horizon for both clubs, here's how you can catch all the action in the Falcons' season opener:
How to Watch Falcons vs. Steelers
What: Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
When: Sunday, September 13
Where: Acrisure Stadium
TV: FOX
Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)
Before the game: Join Taylor Vismor, Derek Rackley and Will McFadden for the Atlanta Falcons Pregame Show on Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET on the team's YouTube channel.
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans inside the market can stream the game on FOX One and the FOX One app. The game can also be found on NFL+, and you can get a personalized view of how to watch based on your location.
Streaming outside the Atlanta market: Fans internationally can catch the game on DAZN.
Radio: 92.9 The Game, Westwood One and La Mejor. Those with SiriusXM Radio can listen to games here.
Local announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Steelers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh in Week 1.
Weather Forecast
Here is the current forecast for Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.
Skies: Partly sunny
Temperature: 85 degrees
Chance of precipitation: 55%
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NNW 2 mph