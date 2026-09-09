Billy Bowman Jr. is back at practice, and he doesn't take it for granted

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the defensive back isn't far off from getting to that point.

"He is somebody who I have gotten to witness, firsthand, how hard he has worked at this," Stefanski said. "And I am really excited for Billy to be back practicing. ... He's feeling really good. He's getting close, and we will continue to bring him along this week and see where we can get to. That's one where we need to monitor and see how he feels at practice, how he recovers from those practices, but he's doing really, really well."

All training camp long, Bowman was never too far from the action. He was always on the sideline, watching, waiting and running around when he could.

It was important, Bowman agreed, that he stayed locked in mentally even if he wasn't cleared physically.

"I was always just following my position, always backing up behind the nickel, knowing the play call, seeing the play, noting the motion, whatever it was," Bowman explained. "But also, the conversations that I have had with (Jeff) Ulbrich. Taking this time to learn the defense as a whole. Taking this time to learn safety if needed."

And as he nears the time when he'll be able to really get back on the field once more in a full-game capacity, Bowman is able to reflect on some of the joys he did find in those days when football wasn't possible.

"I kind of look at this injury as giving me a step back from all my hard work, all the things that I have done. Knowing life is more than just football," Bowman said. "Going on vacation, seeing different things, trying different foods, things like that."

Still, he longed for his love. Something he's now so close to getting back, fully and completely.