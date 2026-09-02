Billy Bowman Jr. is fighting his way back, and the Falcons are betting on him

That work did not go unnoticed by Falcons decision-makers. So much so that Bowman — despite there being alternatives if he needed more time — made the initial 53-man roster with no extra move to injured reserve in the days thereafter the initial cut down.

"It's a testament to him," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said Wednesday. "His work ethic, his resilience, the time in which he's put into his body to fight to get back."

Cunningham praised the Falcons' medical staff, too, giving them credit for putting a return-to-play plan together that made Bowman "feel confident."

The Falcons general manager said he does not know when Bowman will get that final all-clear, but he's close enough that the Falcons felt comfortable putting him on the 53-man roster and not on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP).

In essence, this means that once Bowman is cleared to return, he can fully and without having to miss four full games like he'd have to do if he was placed on IR or PUP.

Again, Cunningham reiterated, it's a credit to the work Bowman has put in. It's something that as Cunningham has been around this team more and more, he sees as a trait amongst the locker room.

"The beauty is we have a lot of players like that," Cunningham explained. "What we're seeing is we have a lot of players that are fighting to get back, that are returning, that are willing to fight through some nicks."