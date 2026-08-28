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Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

How to catch the Falcons' final preseason game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

Aug 28, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Atlanta Falcons will conclude their 2026 preseason slate on Friday night against the Miami Dolphins.

The third and final game will provide critical evaluation opportunities for Atlanta's coaching staff ahead of roster cutdowns, the deadline for which is at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that starters would play against the Dolphins, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Despite returning to full-team work this week, Michael Penix Jr. will not play on Friday night, per Stefanski.

"We have a plan. We'll see how many plays we get," Stefanski said when asked about potential repo counts for starters. "I also know I want to get down there and see what the game looks like and how the guys are doing, that type of thing. But starters will play. Their playtime will vary by person in terms of what we end up doing with each one."

With one final preseason game remaining for the Falcons, here is all of the information you need to catch the action Friday night.

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Where to Watch

What: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

When: Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium

TV (listed by local channel)

  • FOX/5 - Atlanta
  • NBC/10 - Albany, Ga.
  • NBC/26 - Augusta, Ga.
  • ABC/9 - Columbus, Ga.
  • MeTV/58 - Macon, Ga.
  • Tennessee Valley Sports Network (Huntsville, Chattanooga)
  • FOX/6 - Birmingham, Ala.
  • CBS/4 - Dothan, Ala.

Announcers: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Coy Wire and D.J. Shockley (color analysts), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Falcons Stream

Streaming outside the Atlanta market: NFL+ | ESPN

Streaming outside the United States: DAZN

Radio: 92.9 The Game | La Mejor | SiriusXM | Atlanta Falcons Mobile App

  • 92.9 The Game announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst)

Ticket information for this game can be found at this link

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