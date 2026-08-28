Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

The third and final game will provide critical evaluation opportunities for Atlanta's coaching staff ahead of roster cutdowns, the deadline for which is at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that starters would play against the Dolphins, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Despite returning to full-team work this week, Michael Penix Jr. will not play on Friday night , per Stefanski.

"We have a plan. We'll see how many plays we get," Stefanski said when asked about potential repo counts for starters. "I also know I want to get down there and see what the game looks like and how the guys are doing, that type of thing. But starters will play. Their playtime will vary by person in terms of what we end up doing with each one."