Atlanta Falcons depth chart for final preseason game vs. Miami Dolphins

Videos Tyler Goodson is Mic'd Up versus the Colts

Videos Drake London and Clark Phillips III speak to the media post-practice at AT&T Training Camp | Press Conference

Videos Preseason Finale, Penix cleared for 11v11s, & roster cuts preview | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Atlanta Falcons coordinators Tommy Rees and Craig Aukerman speak to the media | Press Conference

Videos Jack Strand and other Atlanta Falcons speak to media post-practice | Press Conference

Videos Head Coach Kevin Stefanski AT&T Training Camp Press Conference | August 24, 2026 | Atlanta Falcons

Videos Samson Ebukam Mic'd Up for Joint Practice at AT&T Training Camp | Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Videos Atlanta Falcons players speak to media post-win over Colts in preseason game two | Press Conference

Videos Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Preseason Week 2 vs Colts Post Game Press Conference

Videos Cash Jones' best plays from 103-yard game vs. Colts | Preseason Week 2

Videos Jack Strand's best plays from 2-TD game vs. Colts | Preseason Week 2

Videos Falcons at Colts Highlights Preseason Week 2

Videos Jones follows his blockers to set up an explosive screen pass gain

Videos Folk's 50-yard FG extends the Falcons lead

Videos Chris Williams bags a 7-yard sack of Anthony Richardson

Videos Jack Strand displays Peyton Manning-like accuracy on 35-yard dime in Indy

Videos Jack Strand floors his gas pedal for 16-yard TD run against Indy

Videos Cameron Sample wraps up Anthony Richardson for a loss

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Jack Strand's 36-yard deep loft is immaculately accurate

Videos Joshua Simon opens the second half with a 21-yard catch and run

Videos Jack Strand fires a 19-yard pass to Chris Blair

Videos Jack Strand and Cash Jones combine for a Falcons TD

Videos Jack Strand with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Cash Jones vs. Indianapolis Colts

Videos Rush's third-down throw finds Vinny Anthony for 17 yards

Videos Nate Carter's bruising goal-line TD run extends Falcons lead to 16-6

Videos Chris Blair fights through a penalty to make a diving 18-yard grab

Videos Can't Miss Play: Tyler Goodson takes off down the sideline for a 49-yard TD

Videos Nick Folk's 51-yard FG opens the scoring in ATL-IND

Videos Cooper Rush's opening pass attempt finds Zachariah Branch for 15 yards

Videos Falcons-Colts joint practice report + Michael Silver interview | AT&T Training Camp | Atlanta Falcons Podcast

Videos Zachariah Branch Mic'd Up for Joint Practice at AT&T Training Camp

Videos Highlights | Atlanta Falcons JOINT PRACTICE at AT&T Training Camp | Day 2

Videos Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts Sr. address media post-joint practice with Colts

Videos Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski speaks at joint practice vs Colts | AT&T Training Camp | Press Conference

Videos Highlights | Atlanta Falcons JOINT PRACTICE at AT&T Training Camp | Day 1

Videos Tua Tagovailoa, A.J. Terrell Jr and other Falcons speak to the media post- joint practice with Colts

Videos Why do joint practices matter so much? Falcons-Colts week preview | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Nate Ollie is Mic'd Up in AT&T Training Camp

Videos Atlanta Falcons players speak to the media post-practice at AT&T Training Camp | Press Conference