Atlanta Falcons depth chart for final preseason game vs. Miami Dolphins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins later this week.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Hard Rock Stadium.
The main alteration is that Michael Penix Jr. has been added to the lineup as a starter alongside Tua Tagovailoa after being medically cleared this past weekend to participate in full-team drills.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Chris Blair
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|Beaux Collins
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Wanya Morris
|Riley Mahlman
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|Andrew Stueber
|C
|Ryan Neuzil
|Corey Levin
|James Brockermeyer
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kam Dewberry
|Jaeden Roberts
|RT
|Jawaan Taylor
|Michael Jerrell
|Brandon Walton
|Ethan Onianwa
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Austin Hooper
|Jack Velling
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|Joshua Simon
|Nick Muse
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Tyler Goodson
|Nathan Carter
|Cash Jones
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa -OR- Michael Penix Jr.
|Cooper Rush
|Jack Strand
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|Vinny Anthony II
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Dylan Drummond
|Keelan Marion
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|Azeez Ojulari
|James Pearce Jr.
|Keshawn Banks
|DL
|Maason Smith
|Zach Harrison
|Eric Johnson II
|DL
|Da'Shawn Hand
|Devonnsha Maxwell
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|DL
|LaCale London
|Chris Williams
|Carlos Allen Jr.
|DE
|Brandon Dorlus
|Samson Ebukam
|Za'Darius Smith
|Bralen Trice
|Cam Sample
|ILB
|Divine Deablo
|Kendal Daniels
|Josh Woods
|Channing Tindall
|ILB
|Christian Harris
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|JD Bertrand
|Daveren Rayner
|CB
|A.J. Terrell Jr.
|C.J. Henderson
|Cobee Bryant
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Darren Hall
|Keidron Smith
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Sydney Brown
|Natrone Brooks
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Clark Phillips III
|C.J. Henderson
|Malcolm Dewalt IV
|Nickel
|Darnay Holmes
|Avieon Terrell
|A.J. Woods
|Mike Ford Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|K
|Nick Folk
|P
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Tyler Goodson
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|PR
|Zachariah Branch
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Dylan Drummond
|Jahan Dotson
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium during Preseason Week 2.