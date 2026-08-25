Falcons Camp Report: Back in Atlanta, Tyler Goodson is leaving an impression.

Notes and observations from practice

Roll call: Rookie cornerback Aveion Terrell practiced for the second day in a row after missing some time with injury. He also logged his first work in full-team periods on Tuesday, which he did not do on Monday. Defensive end Bralen Trice and defensive linemen LaCale London were back out there for their second-consecutive day of work as well. Backup guard Kyle Hinton missed his second day of practice after leaving Saturday's game due to injury.

Michael Penix Jr. handled his first bump well: This note actually concerns a play that happened during Monday's practice, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shared his thoughts on it Tuesday while speaking to the media. The play in question involved a relatively routine completion from Penix to tight end Kyle Pitts. During the throw, however, Penix took a bump from an oncoming defender. It was his first piece of real contact in practice since his knee surgery last year.

"We both said, 'Good,'" Rees said with a smile. "Good, we want it to happen. That's why we're out here. 'Hey, man, you're cleared. Let's go.' There's obviously going to be—your first day back out there—there's going to be some excited nerves and all those things, but I thought Mike handled it great. I thought his teammates were really supportive around him. ... He handled it great. Smile on his face and ready for the next play."

On Tuesday, Penix had another moment where Terrell came free on a blitz during an 11-on-11 period. While it likely could have been a sack on Sundays, Penix deftly danced around the incoming blitzer and moved around in the pocket. It was a nimble move that emphasized the degree of comfort Penix currently has with his body.

Kendall Daniels continues to impress: The rookie linebacker has looked sharp in practice for the last few weeks, and Tuesday was no different. He would have gotten home on a couple of blitzes in a live game situation, highlighting his versatility as a pass rusher in a defense that sent a lot of second-level pressure last year. He also had a good pass breakup over the middle on a throw to Drake London and let out a yell afterwards. Daniels' vocality on the field has shown through of late.

"He's a vocal guy and he's just being himself," Stefanski said of Daniels. "And that's what I love and what we appreciate about our guys. We just want everybody to be themselves. If that's who you are, be loud and talk to the defense or talk to the offense if you want. But he's just being himself. And that's how I think our guys feed off of his energy."