 Skip to main content

Falcons Camp Report: Back in Atlanta, Tyler Goodson is leaving an impression.

The former North Gwinnett High School star has looked fast, elusive and decisive in his first summer with the Falcons.

Aug 25, 2026 at 05:54 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons were back on the field Tuesday afternoon for their second-to-last practice before Friday night's preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.

It was a fairly typical practice that consisted of multiple position-focused drills, several 11-on-11 sessions emphasizing various situations the team will face on Sundays and a few 1-on-1 drills sprinkled in. The highlights from Tuesday's practice will be discussed in the notes and observations section.

RELATED CONTENT

For this intro, however, I wanted to spotlight a player who has been one of the preseason standouts dating back to the very first day of camp: Tyler Goodson.

Signed in the offseason as a free agent, Goodson arrived in Atlanta competing for a spot in a running backs room that already included Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr.  and Nathan Carter and added undrafted rookie Cash Jones out of Georgia. Goodson spent his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and appeared in 33 games, compiling 367 total yards and scoring two touchdowns.

The former North Gwinnett High School star has looked fast, elusive and decisive in his first summer with the Falcons.

"It's been going great," Goodson said earlier this month. "I love the competition between the running backs, but not only is it good competition, but we all work with each other and work for each other. We all want each other to be great and hold everybody to a standard that we all want in the running back room — and that's just to be the best running back we can be, on and off the field."

Goodson leads all Falcons running backs with 87 yards on 13 carries this preseason, and his 6.7 yards per carry and 49-yard touchdown run each rank third among all NFL backs.

In joint practices against his former team, Goodson played with energy and was one of the most dynamic runners on the field.

"Mindset was basically competing," Goodson said after the Falcons' second preseason game. "Compete, compete, compete. That's pretty much it. Take advantage of every opportunity, and today was a great day. Obviously, something I wanted to display. Make them feel a little bit of what they missed. So, it was just a good moment for me. The best thing about it was just to be able to celebrate with my teammates – everybody rushing the field and whatnot. It was a great moment and great to see."

After Goodson's 49-yard touchdown run against the Colts, Falcons players swooped from the sidelines to mob the running back in the end zone. It was a pre-planned celebration that reinforced the team's camaraderie and created a fun preseason moment.

"It was crazy. At first, I just saw a bunch of white jerseys, and I honestly forgot that everybody was rushing the field," Goodson said. "So, once everybody spread, I was like, 'Oh, like, what's up?' We all had a good time together."

Related Links

The play was a moment where everything came together for Atlanta, which is what every team is building towards this time of year. The motion caused hesitation in the defense, and the offensive line blocked up the play beautifully, creating a big lane for Goodson to sprint through. He made the final safety miss with a late cut to the outside and sprinted the rest of the way to pay dirt.

Perhaps the biggest testament to Goodson's character, though, came immediately after his long touchdown run.

"Tyler has been doing a great job for us on special teams," Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said Tuesday. "After he got done scoring the touchdown, he ran directly to me and said, 'Coach, I'm still on kickoff.' That's the type of guy he is. The professionalism that he uses, I mean, that stuff is awesome.

"When you're talking about a coach getting excited for a player like that, him scoring a touchdown, and then him coming over there and telling me he wants to still be on kickoff. That obviously means a lot to him. His value continues to go up the more and more he showcases himself, whether it's on offense or on special teams. I think he's doing a great job for us, and we'll look for him to continue to take the next step this week, too."

AF_25_Camp-Report-16x9

Notes and observations from practice

Roll call: Rookie cornerback Aveion Terrell practiced for the second day in a row after missing some time with injury. He also logged his first work in full-team periods on Tuesday, which he did not do on Monday. Defensive end Bralen Trice and defensive linemen LaCale London were back out there for their second-consecutive day of work as well. Backup guard Kyle Hinton missed his second day of practice after leaving Saturday's game due to injury.

Michael Penix Jr. handled his first bump well: This note actually concerns a play that happened during Monday's practice, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shared his thoughts on it Tuesday while speaking to the media. The play in question involved a relatively routine completion from Penix to tight end Kyle Pitts. During the throw, however, Penix took a bump from an oncoming defender. It was his first piece of real contact in practice since his knee surgery last year.

"We both said, 'Good,'" Rees said with a smile. "Good, we want it to happen. That's why we're out here. 'Hey, man, you're cleared. Let's go.' There's obviously going to be—your first day back out there—there's going to be some excited nerves and all those things, but I thought Mike handled it great. I thought his teammates were really supportive around him. ... He handled it great. Smile on his face and ready for the next play."

On Tuesday, Penix had another moment where Terrell came free on a blitz during an 11-on-11 period. While it likely could have been a sack on Sundays, Penix deftly danced around the incoming blitzer and moved around in the pocket. It was a nimble move that emphasized the degree of comfort Penix currently has with his body.

Kendall Daniels continues to impress: The rookie linebacker has looked sharp in practice for the last few weeks, and Tuesday was no different. He would have gotten home on a couple of blitzes in a live game situation, highlighting his versatility as a pass rusher in a defense that sent a lot of second-level pressure last year. He also had a good pass breakup over the middle on a throw to Drake London and let out a yell afterwards. Daniels' vocality on the field has shown through of late.

"He's a vocal guy and he's just being himself," Stefanski said of Daniels. "And that's what I love and what we appreciate about our guys. We just want everybody to be themselves. If that's who you are, be loud and talk to the defense or talk to the offense if you want. But he's just being himself. And that's how I think our guys feed off of his energy."

D-Line competition coming down to wire: One of the hardest positions to pare down during roster cuts could be the interior defensive linemen. This has been one of the deepest groups throughout camp, and there are a lot of deserving candidates. Take defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, who signed with the Falcons last Friday. During 1-on-1 drills, I clocked Johnson scoring a couple of wins, and he has done well in his reps elsewhere. Other newcomers like Chris Williams, Devonnsha Maxwell and Carlos Allen Jr. have made strong cases for a spot among the final 53.

Game Photos | Preseason Week 2 Falcons at Colts

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium during Preseason Week 2.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell #73 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell #73 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell #73 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell #73 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs down field during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs down field during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 makes a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 makes a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 74

Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 returns a kick during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 returns a kick during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 reacts after returning a kick during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 reacts after returning a kick during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 74

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a touchdown by running back Tyler Goodson #25 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a touchdown by running back Tyler Goodson #25 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 looks to pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 looks to pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 lines up during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 lines up during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 reacts after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 reacts after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 runs after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 runs after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 reacts after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 reacts after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 74

Offensive huddle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter #38 reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter #38 reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 prepares to kick a PAT during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 74

Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 prepares to kick a PAT during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 reacts during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 reacts during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 runs up field during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 runs up field during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 reacts after a tackle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 reacts after a tackle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 reacts after a tackle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 reacts after a tackle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 defends during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 defends during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 runs after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 runs after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jack Velling #84 catches a pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jack Velling #84 catches a pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts after a hit during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts after a hit during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts after a hit during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts after a hit during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a PAT during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 74

Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a PAT during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 and cornerback Darren Hall #41 line up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 and cornerback Darren Hall #41 line up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 reacts after a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 reacts after a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 reacts after catching a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 reacts after catching a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Keshawn Banks #59 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Keshawn Banks #59 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cam Sample #69 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cam Sample #69 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cam Sample #69 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cam Sample #69 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center James Brockermeyer #66, guard Kam Dewberry #61, and offensive lineman Andrew Stueber #74 line up during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 74

Atlanta Falcons center James Brockermeyer #66, guard Kam Dewberry #61, and offensive lineman Andrew Stueber #74 line up during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after making a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after making a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a hit during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a hit during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_FinalPushCountdown_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons depth chart for final preseason game vs. Miami Dolphins

The Falcons travel to Miami to face the Dolphins on Friday night before roster cuts are made over the weekend.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Recapping Michael Penix Jr.'s return to full-team work

Penix split time with Tua Tagovailoa throughout all reps with the first-team offense

news

Falcons using final week of preseason to get feel for regular-season schedule

Atlanta will play its starters on Friday night against the Miami Dolphins in its final preseason game.

news

Michael Penix Jr. cleared for full-team work

After meeting with his doctor, the third-year quarterback officially has the green light.

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons' preseason game vs. Indianapolis Colts

The main takeaways, moments and more from Atlanta's second preseason game of the 2026 season.

news

Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts

How to catch the Falcons' second preseason game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Falcons sign defensive tackle with ties to Nate Ollie

Eric Johnson II was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. The same year Ollie joined the Colts' staff as the defensive line coach.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Defensive line shines in second joint practice with Colts

The Falcons and Colts held their second and final day of joint practices. Here's what we learned.

news

'That time is coming real soon': Michael Penix Jr. provides update on return-to-play timeline

Penix told reporters in Indianapolis that he is scheduled to meet with his doctor Thursday to check in on his progress.

news

Za'Darius Smith gives Falcons' edge room a veteran boost

Kevin Stefanski knows what Smith brings: physicality, experience and a "guy who can play on all downs."

news

Falcons Camp Report: How Atlanta's offense looked against the Colts on Day 1 of joint practices

The Falcons and Colts held their first day of joint practices. Here's what we learned.

Top News

Atlanta Falcons depth chart for final preseason game vs. Miami Dolphins

Falcons Camp Report: Recapping Michael Penix Jr.'s return to full-team work

Falcons using final week of preseason to get feel for regular-season schedule

Michael Penix Jr. cleared for full-team work