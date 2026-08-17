Falcons Camp Report: Team prepares for joint practices with Indianapolis Colts

Notes and observation from practice:

Roll call: OT Jawaan Taylor, S Jessie Bates III and S Xavier Watts all practiced in some form or fashion Monday. In fact, Taylor got in a good number of 11-on-11 reps with the first-team offense Monday as his ramp-up period kicks into a new gear. This is the first time he has participated in team work.

OT Jake Matthews — who is dealing with an undisclosed injury — did not practice Monday, but Stefanski said pre-practice that there was no cause for concern regarding Matthews and the injury. OT Michael Jerrell ran with the first-team offense at left tackle in Matthews' place. OT Brandon Walton also got in a couple more times at right tackle in relief of Taylor.

Bates participated in individual drills, but wasn't seen much (if at all) on the field beyond that. Watts got in on a couple downs during 7-on-7s period, but the bulk of first-team reps at safety in team drills went to S DeMarcco Hellams and S Sydney Brown.

CB Avieon Terrell did not practice Monday. With Terrell out and Brown taking a lot of safety reps, DB Darnay Holmes got significant run with the first-team defense at starting nickel. Other players who did not participate: DL Da'Shawn Hand and DE Bralen Trice.

ILB Divine Deablo did not participate in practice until the very end. Though he wasn't in pads, he did put on a helmet and run through some walk through looks with Bates and Watts while the rest of the team worked through a couple special teams drills. ILB Josh Woods got a little bit more rotational work in alongside Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr. and Christian Harris.

DE Cameron Sample, who signed with the team last week, rotated in during the 11-on-11 period for the first time.

Let's talk right tackle: Asked whether or not any player separated themselves at the position, Stefanski said no. That it is too soon to say there's separation between the primary three who have been taking the reps: Jerrell, Walton and Ethan Onianwa.

DeWalt's carry over: DB Malcolm DeWalt IV had a couple key plays in Friday night's preseason game. In the second half he nearly came down with an athletic interception at the front corner of the endzone before making a key special teams tackle a few plays later. He continued that hot streak, getting practice started in the first team period after individual drills with a nice pass breakup in coverage against WR Vinny Anthony II.

A few more moments like this from DeWalt — particularly in-game — could make him someone to watch on the bubble of the 53-man roster and the practice squad designations around cut downs later this month.

Taking a note and running with it: As stated in the first part of this article, Stefanski said he wanted to see more from the secondary by way of contested catches. Though the group was physical against receivers, there were a number of moments in the 7-on-7 period where defensive backs took that note to heart.

The defense had consecutive pass breakups against WR Drake London to start the period with Penix at quarterback. The first by CB A.J. Terrell in coverage, the second by Watts.

The offense got the next two with crossing routes over the middle by London and Branch, Penix hitting them both in stride. Brown hung with TE Charlie Woerner on the next play, getting a hand on a ball to strip it free as the two went out of bounds.

Tagovailoa subbed in for Penix for a handful of throws, continuing his targeting of tight ends that dominated his performance last Friday. Tagovailoa went to TE Austin Hooper on back-to-back throws, the first of which was a nice layered shot down the right sideline.