Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons' preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

Key moment: With just over seven minutes left in the first half, the Falcons got the ball back down 17-0. This drive ended in a pick-6 returned 97 yards for a touchdown, but it was one that ultimately gave the offensive coaching staff the most to work with in terms of the volume of plays they could evaluate with the second-team offense.

Quarterback Cooper Rush settled into the drive, and the Falcons put together 13 plays to get them to the Denver 7-yard line (the 14th play of the drive being the interception). Throughout the series, Rush hit a wide breadth of receivers.

Dylan Drummond had a nice 14-yard grab before Rush went to Chris Blair to move the chains once again with a 16-yard pass. Vinny Anthony II got involved. So, too, did Zachariah Branch.

There were also a couple of short-yardage runs by Tyler Goodson, who got a lot of work in this first preseason game with Bijan Robinson not playing and Brian Robinson Jr. only working through the first two series with the first-team offense.

Even though this drive ended the way it did, it was one of the only series in the first half that saw offensive momentum, as well as the ball being spread out to guys coaches really do need to see in action as they make their roster decisions later this month.