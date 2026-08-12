Atlanta Falcons depth chart for first preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's first preseason game against the Denver Broncos this Friday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Wednesday afternoon that the plan is for starters to play Friday for at least a series, or 10 plays, depending on what comes first.

This means quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get the start at quarterback, but Stefanski went on to clarify that this doesn't mean he is the Falcons' starting quarterback for the 2026 regular season.