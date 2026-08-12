Atlanta Falcons depth chart for first preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's first preseason game against the Denver Broncos this Friday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Wednesday afternoon that the plan is for starters to play Friday for at least a series, or 10 plays, depending on what comes first.
This means quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get the start at quarterback, but Stefanski went on to clarify that this doesn't mean he is the Falcons' starting quarterback for the 2026 regular season.
As you will see in the depth chart below, the Falcons have designated players with injuries, placing them at the end of the depth chart pecking order. These players — Michael Penix Jr. and Jawaan Taylor included — have been identified with an asterisk (*).
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Chris Blair
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|Kristian Wilkerson
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Wanya Morris
|Riley Mahlman
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|Andrew Stueber
|Layden Robinson
|C
|Ryan Neuzil
|Corey Levin
|James Brockermeyer
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Layden Robinson
|Kam Dewberry
|RT
|Michael Jerrell
|Brandon Walton
|Ethan Onianwa
|*Jawaan Taylor
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Austin Hooper
|Jack Velling
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|Joshua Simon
|Nick Muse
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Tyler Goodson
|Nathan Carter
|Cash Jones
|Trey Sermon
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Cooper Rush
|Jack Strand
|*Michael Penix Jr.
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|Vinny Anthony II
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Dylan Drummond
|Keelan Marion
*Injured player
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|Azeez Ojulari
|James Pearce Jr.
|Keshawn Banks
|DL
|Maason Smith
|Zach Harrison
|DL
|Da'Shawn Hand
|Devonnsha Maxwell
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|DL
|LaCale London
|Chris Williams
|Carlos Allen Jr.
|DE
|Brandon Dorlus
|Samson Ebukam
|Bralen Trice
|Cam Sample
|ILB
|Divine Deablo
|Kendal Daniels
|Josh Woods
|Channing Tindall
|ILB
|Christian Harris
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|JD Bertrand
|Daveren Rayner
|CB
|A.J. Terrell Jr.
|C.J. Henderson
|Cobee Bryant
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Darren Hall
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Sydney Brown
|Natrone Brooks
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Clark Phillips III
|C.J. Henderson
|Malcolm Dewalt IV
|Nickel
|Darnay Holmes
|Avieon Terrell
|A.J. Woods
|Mike Ford Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|K
|Nick Folk
|P
|Jake Bailey
|Matthew Hayball
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Tyler Goodson
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|PR
|Zachariah Branch
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Dylan Drummond
|Jahan Dotson
Check out these photos of the Atlanta Falcons showing off their personalities and style in these fun, 0.5-angle portraits after practice at the 2026 AT&T Training Camp.