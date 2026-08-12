 Skip to main content

Depth Chart

Presented by

Atlanta Falcons depth chart for first preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said starters will play at Mercendes-Benz Stadium Friday evening.

Aug 12, 2026 at 04:59 PM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's first preseason game against the Denver Broncos this Friday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Wednesday afternoon that the plan is for starters to play Friday for at least a series, or 10 plays, depending on what comes first.

RELATED: Stefanski details plan for starters against Broncos

This means quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get the start at quarterback, but Stefanski went on to clarify that this doesn't mean he is the Falcons' starting quarterback for the 2026 regular season.

As you will see in the depth chart below, the Falcons have designated players with injuries, placing them at the end of the depth chart pecking order. These players — Michael Penix Jr. and Jawaan Taylor included — have been identified with an asterisk (*).

Depth-Chart_16x9 (1)

Related Links

OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonChris BlairAntwane Wells Jr.Kristian Wilkerson
LTJake MatthewsWanya MorrisRiley Mahlman
LGMatthew BergeronKyle HintonAndrew StueberLayden Robinson
CRyan NeuzilCorey LevinJames Brockermeyer
RGChris LindstromLayden RobinsonKam Dewberry
RTMichael JerrellBrandon WaltonEthan Onianwa*Jawaan Taylor
TEKyle PittsAustin HooperJack Velling
TECharlie WoernerJoshua SimonNick Muse
RBBijan RobinsonBrian Robinson Jr.Tyler GoodsonNathan CarterCash JonesTrey Sermon
QBTua TagovailoaCooper RushJack Strand*Michael Penix Jr.
WROlamide ZaccheausZachariah BranchVinny Anthony II
WRJahan DotsonDylan DrummondKeelan Marion

*Injured player

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
DECameron ThomasAzeez OjulariJames Pearce Jr.Keshawn Banks
DLMaason SmithZach Harrison
DLDa'Shawn HandDevonnsha MaxwellMarlon Tuipulotu
DLLaCale LondonChris WilliamsCarlos Allen Jr.
DEBrandon DorlusSamson EbukamBralen TriceCam Sample
ILBDivine DeabloKendal DanielsJosh WoodsChanning Tindall
ILBChristian HarrisHarold Perkins Jr.JD BertrandDaveren Rayner
CBA.J. Terrell Jr.C.J. HendersonCobee BryantJammie Robinson
SJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco HellamsDarren Hall
SXavier WattsSydney BrownNatrone Brooks
CBMike HughesClark Phillips IIIC.J. HendersonMalcolm Dewalt IV
NickelDarnay HolmesAvieon TerrellA.J. WoodsMike Ford Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
KNick Folk
PJake BaileyMatthew Hayball
LSLiam McCullough
KRBrian Robinson Jr.Tyler GoodsonOlamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
PRZachariah BranchOlamide ZaccheausDylan DrummondJahan Dotson

Photos | Post Practice 0.5 Portraits

Check out these photos of the Atlanta Falcons showing off their personalities and style in these fun, 0.5-angle portraits after practice at the 2026 AT&T Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand #90 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Stueber #74 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Stueber #74 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Malcolm Dewalt IV #36 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Keshawn Banks #59 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cam Sample #69 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #41 and Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Brandon Walton #67 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 22
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
061926_NFL+_FY26_Affiliate_Club_ATL_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Falcons Camp Report: Kevin Stefanski details plan for starters in first preseason game

Tua Tagovailoa will start the game at quarterback. Cooper Rush and Jack Strand will rotate in.

news

A Cut Above: What separates Bijan Robinson from everyone else

Three legendary NFL running backs explain what makes Bijan Robinson a true original.

news

Falcons claim offensive lineman off waivers

Jaeden Roberts is a UDFA from Alabama, having signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after the draft.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Tua Tagovailoa looks comfortable in offense; 'He's really come on'

The Atlanta Falcons have one practice remaining before their first preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Friday night, which will provide more details about the season ahead.

news

Falcons sign TE Nick Muse, release two former UDFAs

In other corresponding moves, Atlanta has waived/injured WR Le'Meke Brockington and LB Malik Verdon.

news

Falcons sign RB Trey Sermon

The veteran running back was a graduate of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Ga. before taking his talents to Oklahoma and Ohio State in his college years.

news

Falcons Camp Report: With Divine Deablo working through injury, Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr. step up

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said while Deablo's injury is not significant and he'll be back soon, it's an opportunity for the two rookies to show what they've got.

news

Falcons activate RT Jawaan Taylor off PUP list, sign DE Cameron Sample

The veteran tackle has been cleared to return after beginning training camp on the active/PUP list. Atlanta has also released two players, including a former draft pick.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Fans show out under the lights

Lanier High School played host to the Falcons in Saturday night's practice.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Bijan Robinson looks sharp during physical practice

After a day off on Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons returned to practice on a foggy Friday morning for a session that featured a lot of situational work, another live-tackling period and a big highlight from Bijan Robinson.

news

Atlanta Falcons release LB Troy Andersen

A former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft, Andersen showed tantalizing ability when on the field but has dealt with injuries the last three years.

Top News

Atlanta Falcons depth chart for first preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

Falcons Camp Report: Kevin Stefanski details plan for starters in first preseason game

A Cut Above: What separates Bijan Robinson from everyone else

Falcons claim offensive lineman off waivers