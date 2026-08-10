Falcons sign RB Trey Sermon

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back Trey Sermon.

Sermon joined the league in 2021 when he was drafted in the third round of that year's draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in nine games his rookie year, making two starts and accumulating 167 rushing yards on 41 carries. He missed a portion of the season with an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Since his rookie season, Sermon has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and, most recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Through those years, Sermon saw action in 33 games (starting three) totaling 338 rushing yards on 93 carries.

A standout back for both Oklahoma and Ohio State in college, one of the highlights of said career included the 2020 Big Ten Championship game in which Sermon rushed for 331 yards, which marked the most rushing yards in a single game by an Ohio State player and the highest ever in an FBS championship game.