The best quotes from the second block of Falcons training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Pads came on for the first time Monday as the second week of Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp commenced, and it brought a new level of intensity to the practices.
The second block of training camp also featured some notable new contracts for left guard Matthew Bergeron and running back Bijan Robinson, whose comments are included below. Unfortunately, there was also a significant injury involving outside linebacker Jalon Walker, who will miss the rest of the 2026 season. The Falcons will not have a practice Thursday before holding sessions on Friday and Saturday, the latter of which will be at Lanier High School.
Each day of practice, media members can speak to various players and coaches to get a better idea of their experiences and mindset ahead of the season. There are a lot of conversations that take place, but not all of the information discussed has a natural home in a story. That's where this piece comes in.
RELATED CONTENT
- Training Camp Reports: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6 | Day 7
- Players, coaches react to Bijan Robinson contract
- Position previews for 2026 training camp
Camp Chatter is our attempt to provide fans with the best quotes from players and coaches that they may not see anywhere else. For those who want to hear directly from the team, this should offer more in-depth answers in a curated way.
Here are the best quotes from the second block of training camp practices for the Atlanta Falcons.
HC Kevin Stefanski
Question: How long did it take you to realize how special Bijan Robinson is?
Stefanski: "Two things come to mind. Number one, and I mentioned this to you guys before, when you start watching tape on another team, you typically start from the beginning and go to the end. So, I watched every play for the offense, defense, and special teams as I was taking this job or getting ready to take this job. I don't know, was it the second play or third play where he went 50 yards for a touchdown? So not long. The second part, I remember my first day here, got off the airplane in the car heading over here and I was with somebody that was just extolling Bijan's virtues as a person. It was one of those, you're not going to believe it when you first meet him type of thing. I think it's true. He's wired the right way, was raised the right way. He's a team guy all the way. That can be rare sometimes in this day and age. But it's just who he is. It's certainly authentic that— and that's been my experience with him from the moment I met him here in the locker room to now. He's all about the team. I don't see that changing."
Question: How valuable is it to have a running back who is so good at making defenders miss in space?
Stefanski: Oftentimes, give credit to these defensive coaches. Give credit to defensive players. There's guys that defeat blocks quickly. There's defenses that are able to get unblocked players in the hole and those type of things. That's where it's nice to have a player that can turn what should be maybe a 3-yard gain into a 0, or it should be a 0 into a 3, or it should be a 3 into a 7, those type of things. So, certainly the ability to make people miss is a trait that's very important for a runner."
Question: What are you learning about the leadership of this team so far?
Stefanski: "I think we have a bunch of good leaders from the older vets. I think there's some emerging leaders. I think there's some young guys, first-year guys, second-year guys that have the opportunity to grow into those roles. It's something that I will talk to them about, those individuals. I think leadership can show up in so many different ways."
Question: What stands out to you about Matthew Bergeron as a player?
Stefanski: "[Bergeron] just plays a style that fits who we want to be. I give him credit. I give his coaches credit in terms of his development and his growth as a player. But very physical, very smart. We like a lot of his physical tools. His length jumps out at you when you're watching him as a guard and how he uses his hands and his length. But, just the right makeup. Plays this game extremely hard, plays it right there on the edge."
OG Matthew Bergeron
Question: What does it mean that the organization invested in you this way?
Bergeron: "I mean, it means the world to me, especially being drafted here and just growing here as a player and growing with the team. It means the world to me and also to my family. Atlanta has become home to not only myself, but my family as well. Like I said, a few days ago, just being Canadian and not having that many family in the US, to be able to be here and everybody just welcomes you with open arms, the southern hospitality. Being able to stay in Atlanta, it means the world to me."
Question: How high is the upside of this group?
Bergeron: "We have a lot of talent on the team at the end of the day. We just got to put it together for 17 games and just be consistent. The talent is here; we've just got to find a way to make it last 17 games and get to the postseason."
Question: What was the reaction from your teammates after your extension?
Bergeron: "It's been awesome. People coming up to me and stuff. It's been great, man. I'm just surrounded by a bunch of good dudes, from top to bottom. And the team and the organization, it's been awesome. I'm just very, very, very grateful. My work ethic and the way I carry myself is never going to change. I'm going to hold myself to a higher standard, and I'm going to keep working the way I do every day. It's not going to be perfect, but I'm going to work my ass off for those guys, and hopefully we get to play some meaningful football here soon."
LB Divine Deablo
Question: What are you most excited about with this defense?
Deablo: "I'm excited about the speed of this defense and that everybody is hungry. We all trying to play. We all trying to get better. So, that's what I'm most excited about."
Question: What have you seen from rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr.?
Deablo: "I think Kendall and Perk, they both look great. They're way ahead of what I expect from any rookie. So, they're doing a great job. Obviously, they've got to keep it up. We'll see more in the preseason, but I'm excited."
DE Samson Ebukam
Question: What can't be replicated with Jalon Walker out of the lineup?
Ebukam: "Man, he was definitely coming into his own. He was rushing the crap out of the passer. He was playing the run great. He was dropping great. He was a huge part of this defense. So, definitely going to miss him. But he's still going to be here, though. Still going to be here helping out everybody."
Question: How has it been being around this team and your new teammates so far?
Ebukam: "Oh, it's been good. Everybody's going. Younger group, it's kind of weird being the oldest in the room right now, but it's really cool just to see everybody just gelling really, really well together, just meshing in the locker room. And once we come out here, we're all competing, trying to get each other better and sharpen the knives."
Take a look at these photos as the Atlanta Falcons put on pads for the first time at practice at the 2026 AT&T Training Camp.
K Nick Folk
Question: How have you seen the kicking game change over the course of your career?
Folk: "I think the big things are you have, for the most part, younger head coaches and points are a premium. So, anytime they get a chance to score points, they try to do it. A lot of them are young offensive head coaches. So, they're like, 'Alright, if we miss the field goal, we give up a field goal, we go score a touchdown.' That's kind of how they're thinking. And then, kickers are getting bigger, stronger, faster, just like every other position. The way I kind of equate it is a kid wants to go out in high school, and he was running a 4.6, but he's got these other guys running 4.4s already. Coach is like, 'The only way to get on the field is to kick,' and so, they just get bigger, stronger, faster right behind everyone else. And I think it's showing now with that. The last little bit would probably be the football. We've got some better rules than when I first started. It was almost, right out of the bag, 'Here, kick that thing.' So, that line of demarcation for when I was coming out for the first bunch in my career was probably the 35-yard line, 53-yard field goal. And now it's backed up quite a bit depending on A: Where you're at, B: Who the kicker is. But you just see a lot more of it, and I think it's exciting."
OT Jake Matthews
Question: What stands out to you the most about Bijan Robinson?
Matthews: "I think the thing that sticks out the most is his ability to cut and, while changing direction, still maintain speed and continue to press vertical. That's really hard to do. That's hard on your joints and everything, and he makes it look easy."
Question: How is Bijan Robinson as a teammate off the field?
Matthews: "It's almost hard to continue to express the way to sing his praises, because I don't think the guy's ever done anything wrong before. He's just like an all-around good human being. I enjoy blocking for him. I enjoy the way he treats the O-line and shows up to work. There's no ounce of him that is entitled or feels like he's deserving of something."
Question: How animated does Chris Lindstrom get in practice and during games?
Matthews: "Yeah, he flips a switch and becomes a different person when he puts his pads on. And he's one of the more twitchy, explosive offensive linemen I've ever been around. I think what's been really cool is, after him getting drafted in 2019 and all these years we spent together, just how close we've become as friends, and our families and whatnot. Just a guy you love to go into battle with. It's so important to him, this game and doing a good job, and it's been cool to see him develop into the badass player he is today."
Question: Was it difficult seeing Jalon Walker leave practice with an injury?
Matthews: "That's tough because he's another guy; he came in and he's just been nothing but a standup teammate. Guy works hard, listens the right way, and a guy I really enjoy playing against because, one, he's a really good player. We make each other better. And two, like I said, he's a good dude. You like to compete against guys like that. And yeah, that's tough. That's the worst part of this game, seeing stuff like that. Just hoping, knowing him and his personality, I foresee him healing up and coming back and being the guy he was again."
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Question: How do you process the Jalon Walker injury?
Ojulari: "Yeah, I'm gutted for my brother, man, when it happened yesterday. He means so much to this team and this defense as a leader. The way he works, the way he brings it every single day and his voice. He's a lead-by-example guy. It's sad to see him go down yesterday, but I'm praying for him. I'm talking to him, making sure he's up, and I know he's still going to help us this season."
Question: How confident are you this group can step up in his absence?
Ojulari: "I'm confident for sure, man. We work hard every day. We try to be the best every single day. We compete good on good. I feel like we're all going to keep improving and try to bring it every single day to get 1% better every single day. Just improve our game and feed off each other and play the schemes at the highest level."
Question: What stands out about former UGA players in the NFL?
Ojulari: "The way we prepare and the way Kirby Smart has built his program down there in Georgia. Coming from there to here, it's like you get a good jump in the NFL with what we do at practice. Just coming here is like it's a smooth transition. Other than learning the playbook and all that extra stuff. But, preparedness, we're actually up there for sure, the way he runs his program. So, big props to him."
QB Michael Penix Jr.
Question: Where are you in your timeline for recovery?
Penix: "I'm not really chasing a timeline. I'm just chasing trying to be better every day. Each and every day I get out there, I look forward to being better than I was the day before. That comes with obviously just the reps, time on task and also just what I'm doing in the rehab and the treatment room as well, so I can get to where I want to be."
Question: How are you improving physically week to week?
Penix: "I'm just getting stronger and getting more confident in my knee and everything. My body has been feeling really good. I'm hitting all my weight goals and making sure I'm taking my diet seriously. I'm doing everything I can to help my knee get better faster."
Question: Do you feel like you're making progress in developing relationships with your receivers?
Penix: "Yeah, absolutely. You've got meetings and stuff like that. We also get those relationships whenever we're just hanging around the building or waiting for meetings. So, the relationship aspect of it, that's easy. That comes naturally. That just comes with wanting to do it. In my position, at quarterback in general, you have to get to know all your teammates. Whenever you go out there and lead them on the football field, you know how to lead them. You know what guys you can get on to, you know what guys you might need to pull to the side. The relationships are everything in this game because whenever you have a good relationship with the person that's next to you, you're going to want to go to war with them."
Question: What have you seen from Zachariah Branch
Penix: "Explosiveness. He's very explosive—down the field, in the short game, catching the ball and transitioning into a runner. With the ball in his hands, he's definitely special. That's somebody we want to get the ball to a lot this year, so he's definitely been looking good."
Question: What level of comfort does having Bijan Robinson in the backfield give you?
Penix: "We make a joke in the quarterback room sometimes. We're like, 'If you get in trouble, just Bij it,' you know what I mean? Just give him the ball and something good is going to happen. So, it gives you a lot of confidence to be able to have somebody like that in the backfield."
RB Bijan Robinson
Question: How hard was it for you to miss the first few practices of training camp?
Robinson: "It was hard for me, you know. I'm not the guy to sit. I want to be out there. I want to be with the team. I want to be with the guys. So, for me to have to watch, and watch when there's not an injury. Just watch to be a good teammate. It was pretty tough. … But that's just all part of the plan and the business side of things. So, when it all did work out, obviously I was out there yesterday, and it was pretty cool."
Question: Did you have time to let everything you've accomplished so far soak in?
Robinson: "It was a great moment, especially talking to my family—after I talked to Nicole and seeing their reaction, talking to my girlfriend, my auntie, everybody who I called that night after she told me. That's when it all hit, and I was like, man, this is obviously something that a lot of kids dream to have and work their whole life for. So for me to get to experience it, and to hopefully help other running backs out—I think it's cool to continue to grow this position in all facets of the game, whether it's pass catching, running the football or just being a dynamic threat on the field. When you can have guys like that, and have guys come after you like that, that's how you grow the game. So that's where it all hit for me. Even yesterday, there were all these college running backs—some of the top running backs in college—just texting me, just saying thank you. And I was like, that's a cool thing, just because I know where the position goes, but to get the position back to where it used to be is the whole goal of what I'm trying to do."
Question: Do you feel pressure to perform at an even higher level now?
Robinson: "Nope, there's no pressure. [Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich] told me some advice that I already knew, but it was cool to hear from him. He was saying, 'You got this contract from who you were before, so why change? You should always be yourself. Never change. Never act like you got to be Superman on the field, just be Bijan. And you don't have to be nobody else.' I knew that because of my faith and how I go about it. I never get complacent or never [think], 'Oh, because I got it now, I have to do so much more.' If I just play my game how I always play it and always know how to play it, then everything's going to take care of itself."
The Atlanta Falcons extend Bijan Robinson's contract through 2030. Take a look at some of our favorite images and relive some of his best moments in Atlanta.
QB Tua Tagovailoa
Question: How do you get through the tough moments?
Tagovailoa: "It's the bible. Being able to get into my bible, being able to draw myself closer to God within prayer helps center me. And I would say outside of being able to feel centered, it also gives me a lot of perspective on life [and] on what's important in life."
Question: How helpful is it to have so many former quarterbacks around you in the building?
Tagovailoa: "It's really helpful because it's hard when you're being coached, when someone hasn't played that position and they're telling you things to do when it's not as easy as saying it. So, it does help because they understand."
OLB Coach John Timu
Question: What have you seen from Bralen Trice so far in training camp?
Timu: "Huge improvement. I think number one is obviously he's got to take care of his body, stay healthy. Losing him for the last two years for a full season, that's tough on anybody. And so, easing him back into it, being aggressive and smart with his approach to practice. Because I don't have any issue with him playing football. … My experience with him in the past has been awesome. Being at [the University of Washington with him], so I know a little bit more than other people. So, I can push him as much as I need to and then pull off when I have to."
Question: What is the generational curse you said you are fighting?
Timu: "We haven't affected the QB, you know what I'm saying? And so, for us, the philosophy in the edge room is we got to affect the quarterback so we can affect the game. I mean, it starts with the run game.
Question: The curse wasn't broken last year with a franchise-record number of sacks?
Timu: "It's one year. Got one year. You know what I'm saying? So, if we don't do it again, we'll only talk about the year before, right? So, good to do it one year, and how we did it was multiplicities and pressures. Now we've got to do it from a four-man rush standpoint. I mean, that's the challenge."