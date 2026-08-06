The best quotes from the second block of Falcons training camp

RB Bijan Robinson

Question: How hard was it for you to miss the first few practices of training camp?

Robinson: "It was hard for me, you know. I'm not the guy to sit. I want to be out there. I want to be with the team. I want to be with the guys. So, for me to have to watch, and watch when there's not an injury. Just watch to be a good teammate. It was pretty tough. … But that's just all part of the plan and the business side of things. So, when it all did work out, obviously I was out there yesterday, and it was pretty cool."

Question: Did you have time to let everything you've accomplished so far soak in?

Robinson: "It was a great moment, especially talking to my family—after I talked to Nicole and seeing their reaction, talking to my girlfriend, my auntie, everybody who I called that night after she told me. That's when it all hit, and I was like, man, this is obviously something that a lot of kids dream to have and work their whole life for. So for me to get to experience it, and to hopefully help other running backs out—I think it's cool to continue to grow this position in all facets of the game, whether it's pass catching, running the football or just being a dynamic threat on the field. When you can have guys like that, and have guys come after you like that, that's how you grow the game. So that's where it all hit for me. Even yesterday, there were all these college running backs—some of the top running backs in college—just texting me, just saying thank you. And I was like, that's a cool thing, just because I know where the position goes, but to get the position back to where it used to be is the whole goal of what I'm trying to do."

Question: Do you feel pressure to perform at an even higher level now?