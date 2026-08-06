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The best quotes from the second block of Falcons training camp

We compiled the best quotes from the second week of Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp, including comments from Bijan Robinson, Matthew Bergeron, Samson Ebukam and many others.

Aug 06, 2026 at 01:02 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Pads came on for the first time Monday as the second week of Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp commenced, and it brought a new level of intensity to the practices.

The second block of training camp also featured some notable new contracts for left guard Matthew Bergeron and running back Bijan Robinson, whose comments are included below. Unfortunately, there was also a significant injury involving outside linebacker Jalon Walker, who will miss the rest of the 2026 season. The Falcons will not have a practice Thursday before holding sessions on Friday and Saturday, the latter of which will be at Lanier High School.

Each day of practice, media members can speak to various players and coaches to get a better idea of their experiences and mindset ahead of the season. There are a lot of conversations that take place, but not all of the information discussed has a natural home in a story. That's where this piece comes in.

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Camp Chatter is our attempt to provide fans with the best quotes from players and coaches that they may not see anywhere else. For those who want to hear directly from the team, this should offer more in-depth answers in a curated way.

Here are the best quotes from the second block of training camp practices for the Atlanta Falcons.

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HC Kevin Stefanski

Question: How long did it take you to realize how special Bijan Robinson is?

Stefanski: "Two things come to mind. Number one, and I mentioned this to you guys before, when you start watching tape on another team, you typically start from the beginning and go to the end. So, I watched every play for the offense, defense, and special teams as I was taking this job or getting ready to take this job. I don't know, was it the second play or third play where he went 50 yards for a touchdown? So not long. The second part, I remember my first day here, got off the airplane in the car heading over here and I was with somebody that was just extolling Bijan's virtues as a person.  It was one of those, you're not going to believe it when you first meet him type of thing. I think it's true. He's wired the right way, was raised the right way. He's a team guy all the way.  That can be rare sometimes in this day and age. But it's just who he is. It's certainly authentic that— and that's been my experience with him from the moment I met him here in the locker room to now. He's all about the team. I don't see that changing."

Question: How valuable is it to have a running back who is so good at making defenders miss in space?

Stefanski: Oftentimes, give credit to these defensive coaches. Give credit to defensive players. There's guys that defeat blocks quickly. There's defenses that are able to get unblocked players in the hole and those type of things. That's where it's nice to have a player that can turn what should be maybe a 3-yard gain into a 0, or it should be a 0 into a 3, or it should be a 3 into a 7, those type of things. So, certainly the ability to make people miss is a trait that's very important for a runner."

Question: What are you learning about the leadership of this team so far?

Stefanski: "I think we have a bunch of good leaders from the older vets. I think there's some emerging leaders. I think there's some young guys, first-year guys, second-year guys that have the opportunity to grow into those roles. It's something that I will talk to them about, those individuals. I think leadership can show up in so many different ways."

Question: What stands out to you about Matthew Bergeron as a player?

Stefanski: "[Bergeron] just plays a style that fits who we want to be. I give him credit. I give his coaches credit in terms of his development and his growth as a player. But very physical, very smart. We like a lot of his physical tools. His length jumps out at you when you're watching him as a guard and how he uses his hands and his length. But, just the right makeup. Plays this game extremely hard, plays it right there on the edge."

OG Matthew Bergeron

Question: What does it mean that the organization invested in you this way?

Bergeron: "I mean, it means the world to me, especially being drafted here and just growing here as a player and growing with the team. It means the world to me and also to my family. Atlanta has become home to not only myself, but my family as well. Like I said, a few days ago, just being Canadian and not having that many family in the US, to be able to be here and everybody just welcomes you with open arms, the southern hospitality. Being able to stay in Atlanta, it means the world to me."

Question: How high is the upside of this group?

Bergeron: "We have a lot of talent on the team at the end of the day. We just got to put it together for 17 games and just be consistent. The talent is here; we've just got to find a way to make it last 17 games and get to the postseason."

Question: What was the reaction from your teammates after your extension?

Bergeron: "It's been awesome. People coming up to me and stuff. It's been great, man. I'm just surrounded by a bunch of good dudes, from top to bottom. And the team and the organization, it's been awesome. I'm just very, very, very grateful. My work ethic and the way I carry myself is never going to change. I'm going to hold myself to a higher standard, and I'm going to keep working the way I do every day. It's not going to be perfect, but I'm going to work my ass off for those guys, and hopefully we get to play some meaningful football here soon."

LB Divine Deablo

Question: What are you most excited about with this defense?

Deablo: "I'm excited about the speed of this defense and that everybody is hungry. We all trying to play. We all trying to get better. So, that's what I'm most excited about."

Question: What have you seen from rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr.?

Deablo: "I think Kendall and Perk, they both look great. They're way ahead of what I expect from any rookie. So, they're doing a great job. Obviously, they've got to keep it up. We'll see more in the preseason, but I'm excited."

DE Samson Ebukam

Question: What can't be replicated with Jalon Walker out of the lineup?

Ebukam: "Man, he was definitely coming into his own. He was rushing the crap out of the passer. He was playing the run great. He was dropping great. He was a huge part of this defense. So, definitely going to miss him. But he's still going to be here, though. Still going to be here helping out everybody."

Question: How has it been being around this team and your new teammates so far?

Ebukam: "Oh, it's been good. Everybody's going. Younger group, it's kind of weird being the oldest in the room right now, but it's really cool just to see everybody just gelling really, really well together, just meshing in the locker room. And once we come out here, we're all competing, trying to get each other better and sharpen the knives."

Photos | First Day of Pads

Take a look at these photos as the Atlanta Falcons put on pads for the first time at practice at the 2026 AT&T Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Details during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Wanya Morris #79 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bralen Trice #48 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Fans during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keelan Marion #85 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darnay Holmes #30 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Wanya Morris #79 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand #90 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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XXXXX during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bralen Trice #48 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keelan Marion #85 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darnay Holmes #30 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Stueber #74 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Stueber #74 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 and fans during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and fans during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 and fans during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 and fans during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 and fans during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and fans during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and fans during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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K Nick Folk

Question: How have you seen the kicking game change over the course of your career?

Folk: "I think the big things are you have, for the most part, younger head coaches and points are a premium. So, anytime they get a chance to score points, they try to do it. A lot of them are young offensive head coaches. So, they're like, 'Alright, if we miss the field goal, we give up a field goal, we go score a touchdown.' That's kind of how they're thinking. And then, kickers are getting bigger, stronger, faster, just like every other position. The way I kind of equate it is a kid wants to go out in high school, and he was running a 4.6, but he's got these other guys running 4.4s already. Coach is like, 'The only way to get on the field is to kick,' and so, they just get bigger, stronger, faster right behind everyone else. And I think it's showing now with that. The last little bit would probably be the football. We've got some better rules than when I first started. It was almost, right out of the bag, 'Here, kick that thing.' So, that line of demarcation for when I was coming out for the first bunch in my career was probably the 35-yard line, 53-yard field goal. And now it's backed up quite a bit depending on A: Where you're at, B: Who the kicker is. But you just see a lot more of it, and I think it's exciting."

OT Jake Matthews

Question: What stands out to you the most about Bijan Robinson?

Matthews: "I think the thing that sticks out the most is his ability to cut and, while changing direction, still maintain speed and continue to press vertical. That's really hard to do. That's hard on your joints and everything, and he makes it look easy."

Question: How is Bijan Robinson as a teammate off the field?

Matthews: "It's almost hard to continue to express the way to sing his praises, because I don't think the guy's ever done anything wrong before. He's just like an all-around good human being. I enjoy blocking for him. I enjoy the way he treats the O-line and shows up to work. There's no ounce of him that is entitled or feels like he's deserving of something."

Question: How animated does Chris Lindstrom get in practice and during games?

Matthews: "Yeah, he flips a switch and becomes a different person when he puts his pads on. And he's one of the more twitchy, explosive offensive linemen I've ever been around. I think what's been really cool is, after him getting drafted in 2019 and all these years we spent together, just how close we've become as friends, and our families and whatnot. Just a guy you love to go into battle with. It's so important to him, this game and doing a good job, and it's been cool to see him develop into the badass player he is today."

Question: Was it difficult seeing Jalon Walker leave practice with an injury?

Matthews: "That's tough because he's another guy; he came in and he's just been nothing but a standup teammate. Guy works hard, listens the right way, and a guy I really enjoy playing against because, one, he's a really good player. We make each other better. And two, like I said, he's a good dude. You like to compete against guys like that. And yeah, that's tough. That's the worst part of this game, seeing stuff like that. Just hoping, knowing him and his personality, I foresee him healing up and coming back and being the guy he was again."

OLB Azeez Ojulari

Question: How do you process the Jalon Walker injury?

Ojulari: "Yeah, I'm gutted for my brother, man, when it happened yesterday. He means so much to this team and this defense as a leader. The way he works, the way he brings it every single day and his voice. He's a lead-by-example guy. It's sad to see him go down yesterday, but I'm praying for him. I'm talking to him, making sure he's up, and I know he's still going to help us this season."

Question: How confident are you this group can step up in his absence?

Ojulari: "I'm confident for sure, man. We work hard every day. We try to be the best every single day. We compete good on good. I feel like we're all going to keep improving and try to bring it every single day to get 1% better every single day. Just improve our game and feed off each other and play the schemes at the highest level."

Question: What stands out about former UGA players in the NFL?

Ojulari: "The way we prepare and the way Kirby Smart has built his program down there in Georgia. Coming from there to here, it's like you get a good jump in the NFL with what we do at practice. Just coming here is like it's a smooth transition. Other than learning the playbook and all that extra stuff. But, preparedness, we're actually up there for sure, the way he runs his program. So, big props to him."

QB Michael Penix Jr.

Question: Where are you in your timeline for recovery?

Penix: "I'm not really chasing a timeline. I'm just chasing trying to be better every day. Each and every day I get out there, I look forward to being better than I was the day before. That comes with obviously just the reps, time on task and also just what I'm doing in the rehab and the treatment room as well, so I can get to where I want to be."

Question: How are you improving physically week to week?

Penix: "I'm just getting stronger and getting more confident in my knee and everything. My body has been feeling really good. I'm hitting all my weight goals and making sure I'm taking my diet seriously. I'm doing everything I can to help my knee get better faster."

Question: Do you feel like you're making progress in developing relationships with your receivers?

Penix: "Yeah, absolutely. You've got meetings and stuff like that. We also get those relationships whenever we're just hanging around the building or waiting for meetings. So, the relationship aspect of it, that's easy. That comes naturally. That just comes with wanting to do it. In my position, at quarterback in general, you have to get to know all your teammates. Whenever you go out there and lead them on the football field, you know how to lead them. You know what guys you can get on to, you know what guys you might need to pull to the side. The relationships are everything in this game because whenever you have a good relationship with the person that's next to you, you're going to want to go to war with them."

Question: What have you seen from Zachariah Branch

Penix: "Explosiveness. He's very explosive—down the field, in the short game, catching the ball and transitioning into a runner. With the ball in his hands, he's definitely special. That's somebody we want to get the ball to a lot this year, so he's definitely been looking good."

Question: What level of comfort does having Bijan Robinson in the backfield give you?

Penix: "We make a joke in the quarterback room sometimes. We're like, 'If you get in trouble, just Bij it,' you know what I mean? Just give him the ball and something good is going to happen. So, it gives you a lot of confidence to be able to have somebody like that in the backfield."

RB Bijan Robinson

Question: How hard was it for you to miss the first few practices of training camp?

Robinson: "It was hard for me, you know. I'm not the guy to sit. I want to be out there. I want to be with the team. I want to be with the guys. So, for me to have to watch, and watch when there's not an injury. Just watch to be a good teammate. It was pretty tough. … But that's just all part of the plan and the business side of things. So, when it all did work out, obviously I was out there yesterday, and it was pretty cool."

Question: Did you have time to let everything you've accomplished so far soak in?

Robinson: "It was a great moment, especially talking to my family—after I talked to Nicole and seeing their reaction, talking to my girlfriend, my auntie, everybody who I called that night after she told me. That's when it all hit, and I was like, man, this is obviously something that a lot of kids dream to have and work their whole life for. So for me to get to experience it, and to hopefully help other running backs out—I think it's cool to continue to grow this position in all facets of the game, whether it's pass catching, running the football or just being a dynamic threat on the field. When you can have guys like that, and have guys come after you like that, that's how you grow the game. So that's where it all hit for me. Even yesterday, there were all these college running backs—some of the top running backs in college—just texting me, just saying thank you. And I was like, that's a cool thing, just because I know where the position goes, but to get the position back to where it used to be is the whole goal of what I'm trying to do."

Question: Do you feel pressure to perform at an even higher level now?

Robinson: "Nope, there's no pressure. [Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich] told me some advice that I already knew, but it was cool to hear from him. He was saying, 'You got this contract from who you were before, so why change? You should always be yourself. Never change. Never act like you got to be Superman on the field, just be Bijan. And you don't have to be nobody else.' I knew that because of my faith and how I go about it. I never get complacent or never [think], 'Oh, because I got it now, I have to do so much more.' If I just play my game how I always play it and always know how to play it, then everything's going to take care of itself."

Photos | Bijan Robinson Extended

The Atlanta Falcons extend Bijan Robinson's contract through 2030. Take a look at some of our favorite images and relive some of his best moments in Atlanta.

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a polaroid during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Emily Hendrix/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks back to the locker room after warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs out before the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 interacts with fans after the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
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Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 attempts a catch during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Bijan Robinson feature filmed in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and wide receiver Drake London #5 pose for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 signs autographs during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Seckinger High School in Buford, Georgia on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7's hat as he arrives before the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice during 2024 AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Glen Powell on the sideline before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 stands during the anthem during the Week 2 Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelpha, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warm ups before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the anthem before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 5 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 high fives fans after the Week 5 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 makes a one-handed catch during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris in the locker room after the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 11 Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prepares in the locker room before the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives before the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65, Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89, Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, Atlanta Falcons offensive line assistant Shawn Flaherty and Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Michael Pitre after the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 touchdown and celebration during the Week 16 game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Greater Landover, Maryland on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a portrait at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, May 6, 2025. (Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a portrait at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, May 6, 2025. (Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 signs autographs during 2025 AT&T Training Camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter #38 scores a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 15, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 18, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 speaks during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Christian McCaffery the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 before the Week 10 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 30, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 30, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 huddles before the Week 14 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 thanks fans during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 greets fans after the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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QB Tua Tagovailoa

Question: How do you get through the tough moments?

Tagovailoa: "It's the bible. Being able to get into my bible, being able to draw myself closer to God within prayer helps center me. And I would say outside of being able to feel centered, it also gives me a lot of perspective on life [and] on what's important in life."

Question: How helpful is it to have so many former quarterbacks around you in the building?

Tagovailoa: "It's really helpful because it's hard when you're being coached, when someone hasn't played that position and they're telling you things to do when it's not as easy as saying it. So, it does help because they understand."

OLB Coach John Timu

Question: What have you seen from Bralen Trice so far in training camp?

Timu: "Huge improvement. I think number one is obviously he's got to take care of his body, stay healthy. Losing him for the last two years for a full season, that's tough on anybody. And so, easing him back into it, being aggressive and smart with his approach to practice. Because I don't have any issue with him playing football. … My experience with him in the past has been awesome. Being at [the University of Washington with him], so I know a little bit more than other people. So, I can push him as much as I need to and then pull off when I have to."

Question: What is the generational curse you said you are fighting?

Timu: "We haven't affected the QB, you know what I'm saying? And so, for us, the philosophy in the edge room is we got to affect the quarterback so we can affect the game. I mean, it starts with the run game.

Question: The curse wasn't broken last year with a franchise-record number of sacks?

Timu: "It's one year. Got one year. You know what I'm saying? So, if we don't do it again, we'll only talk about the year before, right? So, good to do it one year, and how we did it was multiplicities and pressures. Now we've got to do it from a four-man rush standpoint. I mean, that's the challenge."

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