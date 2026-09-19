Zach Harrison elevated for Falcons' home opener vs. Panthers

"Those are some of the tough decisions, right?" Cunningham said after roster cutdowns. "We put three claims in. You're guessing what the other 31 teams are going to do, not knowing if you're going to get one claim or three. We were fortunate enough to get three. And you go through it knowing if you get those three claims, what's the decision that you're going to have to make? And once we got that, it's like, as happy as we were, it was a gut punch too, personally, just because I knew that Zach was most likely going to be the option. [I have] a lot of respect for Zach and what he's done."