Where to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will host their first game of the 2026 season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For their home opener, the Falcons will take on the Carolina Panthers in the latest renewal of the I-85 Rivalry. Both teams enter this matchup seeking their first win of the fall, and the Falcons will look to get revenge after the Panthers took both games in this series last year. Carolina lost 59-37 to the Chicago Bears in Week 1, while the Falcons fell 20-13 on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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"Excited to be at home this week versus Carolina, reigning division champs, at our place; we're excited about that," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I have a ton of respect for [Panthers Head] Coach [Dave] Canales, his entire coaching staff. It's a good team. It's a sound team. They do a lot of things really well. Just getting the tape started on them this morning and with the players, just explaining to them how this team is the reigning champs and what they do well. And it's a lot, so we have a great challenge in front of us."