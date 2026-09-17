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Where to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons' home opener against the Panthers.

Sep 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will host their first game of the 2026 season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For their home opener, the Falcons will take on the Carolina Panthers in the latest renewal of the I-85 Rivalry. Both teams enter this matchup seeking their first win of the fall, and the Falcons will look to get revenge after the Panthers took both games in this series last year. Carolina lost 59-37 to the Chicago Bears in Week 1, while the Falcons fell 20-13 on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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"Excited to be at home this week versus Carolina, reigning division champs, at our place; we're excited about that," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I have a ton of respect for [Panthers Head] Coach [Dave] Canales, his entire coaching staff. It's a good team. It's a sound team. They do a lot of things really well. Just getting the tape started on them this morning and with the players, just explaining to them how this team is the reigning champs and what they do well. And it's a lot, so we have a great challenge in front of us."

Here's how you can catch all the action in the Falcons' home opener:

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How to Watch Panthers vs. Falcons

What: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, September 20

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Falcons' jersey color: Red (Full 2026 uniform schedule)

TV: FOX

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color analyst) and Sarah Kustok (sideline reporter)

Before the game: Join Taylor Vismor, Derek Rackley and Will McFadden for the Atlanta Falcons Pregame Show on Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET on the team's YouTube channel.

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans inside the market can stream the game on FOX One and the FOX One app. The game can also be found on NFL+, and you can get a personalized view of how to watch based on your location.

Streaming outside the Atlanta market: Fans internationally can catch the game on DAZN.

Radio: 92.9 The Game, Westwood One and La Mejor. Those with SiriusXM Radio can listen to games here.

Local announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Panthers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Panthers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Carolina in Week 2.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on November 3, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jeff George #1 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Dan Stryzinski #4 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Dan Stryzinski #4 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) jumps over a defender during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Atlanta. (NFL Photos via AP)
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NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chris Doleman #56 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J.J. Birden #89 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lester Archambeau #92 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Fans during the game in Carolina against the Carolina Panthers on December 17, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Mascot at a game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Car at Atl133
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Cornelius Bennett #97 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back William White #35 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 4, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 4, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Gerald McBurrows #22 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 31, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Byron Hanspard #24 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 31, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle #58 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 31, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Brian Kozlowski #85 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 31, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Patrick Kerney #97 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 31, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 23, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure readies to snap the ball against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
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Nell Redmond/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Arizona against the Arizona Cardinals on September 30, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during a game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 31, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tim Dwight #83 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 4, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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White, Roddy
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Marty Carter #25 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
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Weather Forecast

Here is the current forecast for Atlanta on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

Skies: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: 86 degrees

Chance of precipitation: 55%

Humidity: 63%

Wind: SSE 6 mph

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