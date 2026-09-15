Tracking the NFC South: Division remains on equal footing after Week 1

Atlanta Falcons

The 2025 scrimmage yards leader touched the ball 29 times in Atlanta's opener and picked up 173 yards with a touchdown. It was the highest usage rate of Robinson's career, per Next Gen Stats, and the sixth-most scrimmage yards in an opening-day performance in Falcons history.

Welcome to Atlanta, Mr. Smith! The veteran pass rusher logged a pair of sacks in his Falcons debut, and he did so on limited reps due to shoulder soreness he managed throughout the week. Smith said he wanted to reach 100 career sacks, and he's off to a nice start this year.

Telling quote: "Give credit to the Steelers. They did a nice job. Obviously, our guys fought till the end there, but really if you look at the penalties, the turnovers, including a defensive score for them, it's just hard to win on the road when you do those things. It's hard to win, period. It's real hard to win on the road when you do those things. Those are things that we feel like we can learn from; we can clean them up as coaches, as players, certainly." — Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.