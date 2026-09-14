Kevin Stefanski on Falcons' miscues vs. Steelers: 'Hard to win on the road when you do those things'

PITTSBURGH — The Atlanta Falcons dropped their season opener 20-13 in a game that was largely a one-score contest throughout the afternoon.

The broad game stats bear that out. Pittsburgh outgained Atlanta by a mere 26 yards. The Falcons had one more first down than their opponent, and they beat the Steelers in time of possession. However, untimely penalties and a minus-one turnover margin worked against the visiting team on Sunday, which Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski noted after the game.

"Our guys fought to the end there, but really if you look at the penalties, the turnovers, including a defensive score for them, it's just hard to win on the road when you do those things," he said. Hard to win, period, but it's real hard to win on the road when you do those things. So those are things that we feel like we can learn from; we can clean them up as coaches, as players certainly."

Atlanta had nine penalties in the game, seven of which came in the first half. Offensively, the infractions stalled out promising drives. Defensively, they gifted Pittsburgh field position on a day when that was otherwise difficult to come by. The Falcons' penalties amounted to 96 yards, while the Steelers had seven of their own for 52 yards.

Stefanski noted that most of the penalties came after the snap for Atlanta, which indicated to him that there are some technical adjustments to make.

"We've got to look at our technique and look at if there's ways to be better," Stefanski said. "Obviously, the huge one on the kickoff return for a touchdown—I'd have to look at that to give you a good assessment of it.