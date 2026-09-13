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Atlanta Falcons inactives for Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. among those inactive.

Sep 13, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

PITTSBURGH — The Atlanta Falcons have released their Week 1 inactives list ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski had previously ruled out quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Penix was ruled out the same day (Monday) that Tagovailoa was named the Week 1 starter. Tagovailoa, however, was placed on the team's Thursday injury report with an oblique injury.

He was officially ruled out of Week 1 on Friday, with Stefanski stating Cooper Rush would be the team's starting quarterback in Pittsburgh. Rookie UDFA Jack Strand would act as Rush's backup.

The team also ruled defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. out on Friday's game report as well. Bowman is returning from a season-ending Achilles injury last season. He returned to practice after the 53-man cut down at the end of August.

In other inactives news, linebacker Christian Harris has been ruled inactive. Kendal Daniels is expected to start at inside linebacker alongside Divine Deablo, with  Daniels' fellow rookie Harold Perkins Jr. acting as the backup.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 1:

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa
  • QB Michael Penix
  • DB Billy Bowman Jr.
  • DB Malcom DeWalt IV
  • ILB Christian Harris
  • OL Ethan Onianwa

*Editor's Note: The Falcons placed OT Cam Williams on injured reserve Saturday afternoon and did not have a corresponding move on the active 53-man roster. This meant only six individuals needed to be inactive to get down to the active game day roster limit of 48.

Travel Photos | Falcons Fly to Pittsburgh

The Falcons take flight to Pittsburgh to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in week one of the 2026 season. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand #90 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 12, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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