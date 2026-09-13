Atlanta Falcons inactives for Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Atlanta Falcons have released their Week 1 inactives list ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski had previously ruled out quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Penix was ruled out the same day (Monday) that Tagovailoa was named the Week 1 starter. Tagovailoa, however, was placed on the team's Thursday injury report with an oblique injury.

He was officially ruled out of Week 1 on Friday, with Stefanski stating Cooper Rush would be the team's starting quarterback in Pittsburgh. Rookie UDFA Jack Strand would act as Rush's backup.

The team also ruled defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. out on Friday's game report as well. Bowman is returning from a season-ending Achilles injury last season. He returned to practice after the 53-man cut down at the end of August.

In other inactives news, linebacker Christian Harris has been ruled inactive. Kendal Daniels is expected to start at inside linebacker alongside Divine Deablo, with Daniels' fellow rookie Harold Perkins Jr. acting as the backup.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 1:

QB Tua Tagovailoa

QB Michael Penix

DB Billy Bowman Jr.

DB Malcom DeWalt IV

ILB Christian Harris

OL Ethan Onianwa