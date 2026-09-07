Michael Penix Jr. says he's 'really close' but not quite 100%

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — On Monday morning, the Atlanta Falcons named Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback for Week 1.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski explained in his first press conference of the regular season that the decision was the culmination of an offseason's worth of evaluation, and he took everything into consideration before making it. The Falcons entered training camp stating they would have a competition to determine their starting quarterback, but injuries complicated that process. Michael Penix Jr., who underwent knee surgery last season, did not get cleared for full-team work until the final week of the preseason and did not play in any of the three preseason games.
As the Falcons discussed their quarterback situation on the doorstep of the season, Penix gave Stefanski an honest evaluation.
"I just told him I'm not where I want to be right now," Penix said Monday. "And I want to be able to be 100% so I can help the team win football games. And I'm really close. Really close."
Penix spent the second half of the 2025 season and this offseason rehabbing to get back onto the field and into a starting position once again. Each step along the way, Atlanta's coaching staff has praised the third-year quarterback's work ethic and approach to getting healthy. But for a player who has three knee surgeries in his history, patience is not a bad thing. When Penix fully returns to the game, he wants to make sure he's at his absolute best.
"I want to be stronger," Penix said. "I want to be able to be out there and give the team 100%. And if I don't feel like I can do that, that's not fair for this team. That's not fair for this organization. I want to make sure whenever I am out there, I'm 100%, and there's no doubt in my mind that I trust my knee and that I trust being able to go out there and help this team win football games."
Penix says that earlier in his career, he came back from this injury too early, before feeling fully confident in his body, and the results were not good. This time around, he is drawing on experience to make the best call. For their part, the Falcons' coaching staff won't put themselves in a position to compromise that decision, as Penix will be inactive for the team's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cooper Rush will be the team's primary backup to Tagovailoa.
Take a look at our best shots from week one practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I think those guys have worked like crazy all offseason, and they've pushed each other, and they've supported each other," Stefanski said. "And that's what we'll do for Tua. We'll continue to support him and understand that this is a collective group that is constantly looking to help each other. So I really enjoy that group. I'm proud of them for what they've done, what they've been able to accomplish, and continue to move forward and help our football team this week versus a very good opponent."
The green light for Penix to return to full 11-on-11 work did not come until Aug. 22. Stefanski said he believed that equated to six practices in which the former No. 8 pick received full-team reps. Those practice periods were important factors in the Falcons' quarterback decision for this Sunday, and they provided key information about how Penix's body would respond to those moments.
No public timeline has been given for when Penix might be available for his first regular-season game, but he doesn't believe it's too far on the horizon. In the meantime, he will continue to be a full participant in practice.
"I don't think there's a timestamp on it," Penix said. "I feel like it's more just a feel. How I feel each and every day waking up, the soreness I may get. Or how I react to a big day and stuff like that. So, it's all of that; it's not really a timeline to it. But I do know I'm really close."
Returning before he felt truly ready would not be in the best interest of the team, Penix said, and could jeopardize the group's overall chances of success. When he steps back onto the field, he wants to feel fully confident.
"Mike is getting better and better, and I'm very proud of him for how far he's come," Stefanski said. "But this will continue to be something that we work on together with Mike. We're all on the same page, which is great. Between myself, Mike, medical — you name it — everybody feels good about where Mike is heading. He'll continue to work like crazy, and that's his focus. I think he's told you guys that. He's going to focus on trying to get better every single day."