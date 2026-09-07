Michael Penix Jr. says he's 'really close' but not quite 100%

"I think those guys have worked like crazy all offseason, and they've pushed each other, and they've supported each other," Stefanski said. "And that's what we'll do for Tua. We'll continue to support him and understand that this is a collective group that is constantly looking to help each other. So I really enjoy that group. I'm proud of them for what they've done, what they've been able to accomplish, and continue to move forward and help our football team this week versus a very good opponent."

The green light for Penix to return to full 11-on-11 work did not come until Aug. 22. Stefanski said he believed that equated to six practices in which the former No. 8 pick received full-team reps. Those practice periods were important factors in the Falcons' quarterback decision for this Sunday, and they provided key information about how Penix's body would respond to those moments.

No public timeline has been given for when Penix might be available for his first regular-season game, but he doesn't believe it's too far on the horizon. In the meantime, he will continue to be a full participant in practice.

"I don't think there's a timestamp on it," Penix said. "I feel like it's more just a feel. How I feel each and every day waking up, the soreness I may get. Or how I react to a big day and stuff like that. So, it's all of that; it's not really a timeline to it. But I do know I'm really close."

Returning before he felt truly ready would not be in the best interest of the team, Penix said, and could jeopardize the group's overall chances of success. When he steps back onto the field, he wants to feel fully confident.