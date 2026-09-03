Atlanta Falcons announce 2026 team captains

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons announced their team captains for the 2026 season.
Running back Bijan Robinson, offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, safety Jessie Bates III, inside linebacker Divine Deablo and kicker Nick Folk were voted on by the team to be the captains throughout the 2026 season. It is a first-time honor for Robinson, Deablo and Folk.
Bijan Robinson (1) - 2026
Chris Lindstrom (3) - 2026, 2025, 2023
Jessie Bates III (4) - 2026, 2025, 2024, 2023
Divine Deablo (1) - 2026
Nick Folk (1*) - 2026
(*Folk was named a extra captain in 2024 when the Tennessee Titans faced Folks' former team, the New England Patriots, that season).
The Falcons will face the Steelers on the road in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 13 for the Week 1 opener of the 2026 season.
An inside look at the players on the inital 53-man roster for the 2026 Atlanta Falcons.