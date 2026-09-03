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Atlanta Falcons announce 2026 team captains

The organization has named five individuals to the honor.

Sep 03, 2026 at 12:28 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons announced their team captains for the 2026 season.

Running back Bijan Robinson, offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, safety Jessie Bates III, inside linebacker Divine Deablo and kicker Nick Folk were voted on by the team to be the captains throughout the 2026 season. It is a first-time honor for Robinson, Deablo and Folk.

Bijan Robinson (1) - 2026

Chris Lindstrom (3) - 2026, 2025, 2023

Jessie Bates III (4) - 2026, 2025, 2024, 2023

Divine Deablo (1) - 2026

Nick Folk (1*) - 2026

(*Folk was named a extra captain in 2024 when the Tennessee Titans faced Folks' former team, the New England Patriots, that season).

The Falcons will face the Steelers on the road in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 13 for the Week 1 opener of the 2026 season.

Photos | 2026 Atlanta Falcons Initial 53-Man Roster

An inside look at the players on the inital 53-man roster for the 2026 Atlanta Falcons.

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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 runs out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks an extra point during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws a pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 returns a punt during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
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Daniel Varnado/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs down field during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 scrambles during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 defends during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday June 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson #34 reacts during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Malcolm Dewalt IV #36 during warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker JD Bertrand #40 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 looks on during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a block during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 runs out to warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand #90 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #91 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 runs out before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta F alcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 and defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 line up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during warm ups before the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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