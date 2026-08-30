Atlanta Falcons release initial 2026 roster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have announced their initial roster for the 2026 regular season. It's the first under head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham, and the result of months of work put in by the organization.
The roster includes 23 players on offense, 27 players on defense, and three on special teams. Second-year defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. was activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and has been added to the active roster.
Below is a full look at the initial 53-man roster, as well as the other transactions the team made to reach that mandated total. All positions are listed alphabetically.
ATLANTA FALCONS ROSTER
Quarterbacks (4)
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Cooper Rush
- Jack Strand
- Tua Tagovailoa
Running Backs (2)
- Bijan Robinson
- Brian Robinson Jr.
Wide Receivers (5)
- Chris Blair
- Zachariah Branch
- Jahan Dotson
- Drake London
- Olamide Zaccheaus
Tight Ends (3)
- Austin Hooper
- Kyle Pitts Sr.
- Charlie Woerner
Offensive Line (9)
- Matthew Bergeron
- Kyle Hinton
- Michael Jerrell
- Corey Levin
- Chris Lindstrom
- Jake Matthews
- Ryan Neuzil
- Ethan Onianwa
- Jawaan Taylor
Defensive Line (9)
- Gervon Dexter Sr. - acquired via trade, pending a physical
- Brandon Dorlus
- Samson Ebukam
- Da'Shawn Hand
- Zach Harrison
- LaCale London
- Maason Smith
- Za'Darius Smith
- Cameron Thomas
Linebackers (5)
- JD Bertrand
- Kendal Daniels
- Divine Deablo
- Christian Harris
- Harold Perkins Jr.
Defensive Backs (13)
- Jessie Bates III
- Billy Bowman Jr.
- Natrone Brooks
- Sydney Brown
- Malcolm Dewalt IV
- Mike Ford Jr.
- DeMarcco Hellams
- C.J. Henderson
- Mike Hughes
- Jammie Robinson
- A.J. Terrell Jr.
- Avieon Terrell
- Xavier Watts
Specialists (3)
- Nick Folk — Kicker
- Jake Bailey — Punter
- Liam McCullough — Long snapper
To arrive at their 53-man roster designation, the Falcons made the following moves:
Reserve/Injured – Designated to Return
- WR Beaux Collins
Waived/Injured
- DE Keshawn Banks
Reserve/Injured
- CB Darren Hall
- RB Trey Sermon
- LB Malik Verdon
- LB Jalon Walker
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
- LB DeAngelo Malone
- OL Storm Norton
Reserve/Non-Football Injury
- DT Anterio Thompson
Reserve/Suspended
- EDGE James Pearce Jr.
Released
- RB Tyler Goodson
- CB Darnay Holmes
- DT Eric Johnson II
- TE Nick Muse
- OLB Azeez Ojulari
- DE Cam Sample
- LB Channing Tindall
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- OL Brandon Walton
- DL Chris Williams
- LB Josh Woods
Waived
- DT Carlos Allen
- WR Vinny Anthony
- OL James Brockermeyer
- CB Cobee Bryant
- RB Nate Carter
- OL Kam Dewberry
- WR Dylan Drummond
- RB Cash Jones
- OL Riley Mahlman
- WR Keelan Marion
- DT Devonnsha Maxwell
- OT Wanya Morris
- LB Daveren Rayner
- OL Jaeden Roberts
- TE Joshua Simon
- DB Keidron Smith
- OL Andrew Stueber
- LB Bralen Trice
- TE Jack Velling
- WR Antwane Wells Jr.
- CB A.J. Woods
An inside look at the players on the inital 53-man roster for the 2026 Atlanta Falcons.