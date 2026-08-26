Kendal Daniels finding his voice as first training camp draws to close

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — When mandatory minicamp wrapped for the Atlanta Falcons, one of the primary storylines was veteran linebacker Divine Deablo getting comfortable as a communicative linchpin in the center of the defense.

As the team's training camp winds down, another linebacker is making himself heard.

"I was trying to communicate the loudest," Kendal Daniels said after Atlanta's last practice before its final preseason game. "I think it started when I was in middle school playing basketball, just communicating and trying to be [vocal]. You get a lot of stuff done just by talking. You go out there and be quiet, a lot of things can go bad. And I feel like when the whole defense is talking and communicating, the play shows up."

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The rookie fourth-round pick converted from safety to linebacker after transferring from Oklahoma State to Oklahoma for his final year of college, giving him a skill set that the Falcons value highly. At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Daniels has elite size at the position and a feel for coverage that only comes from spending multiple years in the secondary.

For the Falcons' defensive coaches, including linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, Daniels arrived in Atlanta already possessing the traits that are harder to coach. His fluidity in space and overall athleticism are highly valued at the position, whereas Ruud feels "you can make bigger leaps in the run game coaching keys, techniques, block destruction."

Among the most important abilities for a defender situated in the middle of the group is clear and effective communication, which is much harder to evaluate by simply watching a player play. In Daniels, the Falcons have a rookie who doesn't appear to mind getting loud.

"I love it. Like you talking about being a linebacker, the quarterback for the defense out there," Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie said. "I love it. He's out there getting guys lined up. He's out there trash-talking, man. I'm loving what we're seeing from him right now. Everybody's feeding off his energy, too."

While everybody may feed off of Daniels' energy, there are certain teammates helping to fuel it. One such player is running back Bijan Robinson.

"I told him before we started training camp, 'What's the one thing that you need from me that's going to make you better?'" Robinson said. "And he was like, 'Just talk. Just get in my ear.' And I'll be in his ear. And knowing me, I don't talk at all. That's not my game. But when it comes to him, I always have something to say."

Robinson says he enjoys seeing how Daniels can get under other players' skin with his constant chattering. Wide receiver Drake London feels a bit differently.

Given the number of times London has run a route through the rookie linebacker's coverage zone or been trailed by him in man coverage, Atlanta’s star receiver has become a frequent verbal sparring partner with Daniels.

"I feel like the defense picks when they want to celebrate stuff, and it's mainly when it's me doing something bad, or I didn't make a play," London said. "I guess it gives them confidence a little bit. But that means I got to be doing something good for them to get that happy for stopping me, right?"

When asked if he enjoyed the defensive celebrations, London put a finer point on his answer, and one that could be expected from a receiver: "I don't enjoy that at all."

Getting under an opponent's skin is a secondary benefit of Daniels' on-field dialogues. The primary one remains disseminating information quickly to his teammates. Daniels has the individual skills to succeed in the NFL, but he's only one player. From his location in the heart of Atlanta's defense, his voice can bolster 10 others.

Of course, having a voice that resonates with others is something not easily earned on the football field. Daniels has yet to play a meaningful down in this league, and there will be learning curves ahead. But his growth throughout his first NFL summer has impressed teammates and coaches alike.

Daniels has made plays on the practice field and in preseason games, showcasing the unique gifts that led him to Atlanta in the first place. Those positive on-field moments have helped Daniels stand out in his first professional training camp and given him the confidence to speak up ahead of his rookie season.