Falcons Camp Report: Atlanta's defense moves forward without Jalon Walker

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons received a tough bit of injury news Wednesday morning, as it was officially announced outside linebacker Jalon Walker would miss the 2026 season after tearing his ACL during Tuesday's practice.

It's an injury that will cost the Falcons one of their most versatile pieces. Walker was a player whose role could expand in Year 2 to incorporate more of his abilities.

"The beauty in how we built the room was finding guys who could do a lot of different things," Falcons outside linebackers coach John Timu said. "Obviously, him being off the ball was kind of the value he had to the defense for us to have multiplicity in how we want to play."

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Wednesday provided the first opportunity to see what Atlanta's defense would look like without No. 11 in the lineup, and there was a heavy amount of rotation off the edge. That's not atypical for the Falcons, who like to sub frequently on the defensive line to keep guys fresh, but the line changes got a bit of extra scrutiny after Walker's injury.

Cameron Thomas, Brandon Dorlus, Bralen Trice and Keshawn Banks were the primary players rotating in Walker's main spot off the left side. Part of the Falcons' multiple design on defense means switching between four-man fronts and five-man fronts, often using different skill sets in those looks.

For example, in the four-man looks on Wednesday, bigger bodies like Thomas and Dorlus were on the field with the top units. Thomas and Trice got run in the five-man fronts as well, and those typically include players skilled in rushing the passer. James Pearce Jr. and Samson Ebukam are also in that pass-rush mix but have mostly been working off the right side of the line opposite Walker.

The Falcons have worked on cross-training players at multiple positions in training camp, which is one other wrinkle in this and why it's far too early to get a clear sense of how Atlanta's defense moves forward without their second-year linebacker.

"Cross-training as much guys as you can," Timu said. "Really the vision for all of those guys is the more you can do, the more you get to do. In training camp, we can actually train to see and push guys to see what they can do from a holistic point and see how that fits our game."

One interesting aspect of that cross-training involves rookie linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. The two have begun to work in alongside Divine Deablo in a rotation that also includes Christian Harris, who has mostly been running with the starters. However, on Wednesday, Daniels and Perkins lined up off the left side in Walker's spot on the edge.

Perkins showed his pass-rush chops early in his college career with 13 sacks in his first two seasons, so he has a background to fall back on if the Falcons do place him on the edge at all this season. Daniels, a former college safety, is a highly versatile player who lined up all over the Oklahoma Sooners' defense last year.