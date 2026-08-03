Atlanta Falcons add to front office, including Todd McClure as coordinator of player development

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have hired the following individuals as Matt Ryan, Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski continue to fill out their front office staff:
- Todd McClure: Coordinator of player development/senior personnel assistant
- Max Blank: Scouting assistant
- Daniel Clements: BLESTO scout
- Keith Earle: Area scout
- Justin Hickman: National scout
- Kevin Melore: Area scout
- Frank Wintrich: Assistant director, strength and conditioning
For over a decade, McClure was the centerfold piece of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line from 2000 to his retirement in 2013. Despite his humble beginnings as a seventh-round draft pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, McClure's career would go down as one of the very best, including breaking Keith Brooking's then-franchise record for consecutive starts.
Upon his retirement, owner Arthur Blank was quoted saying McClure was not long for the Falcons' Ring of Honor. That statement rang true as McClure was officially inducted in 2022, nearly 22 years (to the day) since his first career start as an Atlanta Falcon.
Just this year, McClure — often referred to by his nickname, "Mud Duck — was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Like his former teammate in Ryan, McClure officially returns to the organization that propelled his football dreams into reality, finding ways to shape the next generation of Falcons players.
McClure will support the club's player development program by coordinating cross-functional initiatives and assisting football leadership with player-focused and strategic projects.
Get to know the whole class of newcomers to the Falcons' staff:
Blank will hold the title of scouting assistant with the Falcons. He has previously participated in three scouting internships — two with the Falcons and one with the Los Angeles Rams — so Blank has a strong background he can rely on in this role. Most recently, however, Blank completed a nearly two-year stint as a rotational analyst for the NFL's league offices. In that program, Blank participated in rotations focused on player engagement, growth audiences and player personnel.
Clements joins as the team's BLESTO scout. Clements comes from the college ranks, having been a personnel assistant for Texas since fall 2025. Before that, he was the assistant director of player personnel at Texas A&M with a specialization as the program's NFL liaison and walk-on coordinator.
The Falcons have also added Earle to the staff. He joins up after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, two of those seasons, he was the Midland area scout. Earle has a history with Cunningham, as the two worked together with the Bears but also previously in Philadelphia, too. Earle was a player personnel intern for the Eagles in 2021 when Cunningham was Philadelphia's director of player personnel.
Hickman is a former player turned scout. A former All-American defensive lineman out of UCLA, Hickman played in both the NFL (then-Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts) and CFL (Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts) before retiring in 2016. In the last decade, he entered into the scouting world, working first with the Argonauts in 2017 before moving to the XFL as an analyst and scouting manager for the Tampa Bay Vipers. He has spent the last four years with the New England Patriots as an area scout, a position he first moved to in 2021.
Melore earns a promotion to area scout after joining the Falcons in July of 2025 as a scouting assistant. Before coming to Atlanta, Melore was a senior personnel assistant and player personnel assistant with the University of Texas football program during the 2024 season. In the two roles, he assisted the quarterbacks, cornerbacks and safeties coaches with scouting and recruiting. He also acted as a liaison for NFL scouts and coaches during pre-draft interviews and visits.
Wintrich joins a well-established performance staff in Atlanta as assistant director of strength and conditioning after spending the last year working as the director of health and fitness at National Defense University. Before holding this title, Wintrich spent more than three years as the human performance program manager for the United States Department of Justice. While his recent posts have been outside of football, Wintrich has vast experience around the gridiron. He was a two-time team captain at Kentucky Wesleyan College and twice named an All-American at linebacker. Wintrich also served as the director of football performance for UCLA (2018-21), the University of Virginia (2016-18), BYU (2015-16) and the University of North Texas (2010-2015). Before holding that title, he was the associate director of strength and conditioning at the University of South Florida (2008-10). He was the director of strength and conditioning at The Citadel (2006-08) and the assistant strength and conditioning coach at Utah State University (2003-05).
Take a look at the best photos from the Atlanta Falcons' Back Together Saturday practice as fans showed up for a day of football and fun at the 2026 AT&T Training Camp.