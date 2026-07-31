Falcons Camp Report: Will starters play in the preseason?

Practice notes and observations

(Quarterback) Roll Call: All four quarterbacks — Tagovailoa, Penix, Jack Strand and Cooper Rush — were practicing Friday, all at various levels of participation.

Tagovailoa missed the entirety of the first day of practice Wednesday with what he described as lower back "tightness." He said it flared up late last week, but that he is feeling better every day.

"I feel great right now," he said after practice.

Though Tagovailoa noted that he doesn't know when he will be fully cleared, he expressed optimism that it wouldn't be too long. He participated in individual drills, and quarterbacked an 11-on-11 period midway through practice in which the offense and defense operated at a walk-through pace.

Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. continued to be held out of full team drills. However, he did get all of the high redzone reps in 7-on-7. We will talk more about this period in a later portion of this report.

To wrap up the quarterback update, rookie UDFA Jack Strand continued to take the bulk of 11-on-11 work, but Cooper Rush — who joined the Falcons Wednesday morning — did get a few looks quarterbacking the third-team reserves as he continues to learn the playbook.

A note on Bijan Robinson: The running back has been a non-participant in practice since the start of camp. Stefanski was asked about Robinson's status in his post-practice press conference. Here is what he had to say about the situation at hand:

"There's a business side to everything that we do, and there's a football side. And sometimes you're living in both worlds, if you will. But (I'm) just going to continue to coach the football team."

Stefanski added that "we all trust in the process of what's going on" and "it doesn't change relationships."

The Sydney Brown rotation: The Falcons traded for Brown earlier this year in attempt to build a variety of depth in the secondary. Early in camp, Brown is showing that versatility nearly play-in and play-out. He has gotten quite a bit of runway in the starting nickel spot, rotating (at times during 11s) every other play with Darnay Holmes.

Brown was seen Friday heading back out onto the field with the second team, only this time at deep safety, which is primarily how he was used with his former team, the Eagles. Still, Brown has that position flex the Falcons covet on defense. At least early, he's pushing for a starting spot at nickel.

That said, Stefanski said rotation is the name of the game, not just in the secondary, but all over the field as the coaches evaluate the different groupings.

"We're going to rotate different players in there, different packages, to see," the head coach said. "Once you get to Week 1 you have to have a plan of who's starting in this package and that package. But we are going to mix and match a lot."

Let's get to the redzone: As stated above, Penix got to run the gamut of the redzone, 7-on-7 period. Things started strong for the defense. Christian Harris clogged a throwing lane and nearly missed a pick. A couple plays later, A.J. Terrell jumped a route to overtake Drake London, causing a PBU. He gets his hands on it, it's likely taken 99 yards the other way. Speaking of Terrell, he had a really nice play on a deep ball in 1-on-1s to start practice. Tracking a ball from Tagovailoa intended for London on a post, Terrell slashed the pass down with a long arm.