 Skip to main content

QB Michael Penix Jr. still working towards full medical clearance

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Penix is not cleared to participate in team drills as training camp begins.

Jul 29, 2026 at 08:51 AM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Michael Penix Jr. will continue to be monitored and held back in certain portions of Falcons training camp practices. According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team's medical professionals have not yet cleared Penix to participate in full team, 11-on-11 drills.

This is similar to the limitations Penix had throughout the team's voluntary practices in the spring and mandatory minicamp earlier this summer. Penix was able to participate in individual passing drills and 7-on-7 work, but not 11-on-11.

Stefanski said that remains the case as the Falcons' training camp begins.

penix_camp

This news comes after Stefanski noted that fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is working through an injury to start training camp, but is expected back sooner rather than later.

With quarterback Trevor Siemian having been released by the team earlier Wednesday morning, this means rookie UDFA Jack Strand will be quarterbacking the group during 11-on-11 portions of practice.

Penix underwent surgery for a torn ACL in November of last year. He was cleared to throw in March, so his presence throughout Falcons OTA practices didn't come as a surprise.

For Penix, he said this summer that his goal has "always been" to be ready for Week 1, though he understands he can't rush the process. That said, at every touchpoint, Stefanski said the quarterback is "right where he needs to be" in his rehab," with Penix adding that when he began practice this spring that he “feels like himself.”

For the time being, Penix is not yet cleared to participate in 11-on-11 portions of practice. That time, Stefanski assured, is coming.

"We'll get to that point," Stefanski said on 9.29 The Game Wednesday morning. "We're not there yet."

AF_26_WW_F Kiosk- 1920x1080
VIEW NEW UNIFORMS

Related Content

news

Falcons Camp Report: Jack Strand enjoying his moment behind center

Notes and observations from the second day of Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp.

news

Falcons release defensive lineman, reunite with former linebacker

Atlanta made a pair of moves ahead of Thursday's training camp practice.

news

Drake London, Bijan Robinson among top offensive players in 'Madden NFL 27'

London and Robinson have initial grades that rank them among the top 10 players at their position in the popular video game.

news

'I met him in the huddle': Recapping Cooper Rush's first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

Amidst quarterback news, Falcons welcome a new face to the room.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Michael Penix Jr. looks good in limited work

Atlanta's first practice of AT&T Training Camp is in the books. Here's what we learned on a busy Day 1.

news

QB Tua Tagovailoa to miss time with injury

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the veteran quarterback "will be out there sooner rather than later"

news

Atlanta Falcons sign QB Cooper Rush

On the first day of training camp, the Falcons added another quarterback to their roster.

news

Falcons make flurry of roster moves as training camp begins

Atlanta places four players on the PUP list, two on the NFI list and releases a quarterback.

news

'Madden NFL 27' grades for Falcons rookie class revealed

See the initial ratings for Avieon Terrell, Zachariah Branch and the rest of the Falcons' draft class.

news

Falcons News Now: Recapping the summer, prepping for training camp

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Full team review

Your one stop shop for all the position previews heading into training camp.

Top News

Falcons Camp Report: Jack Strand enjoying his moment behind center

Falcons release defensive lineman, reunite with former linebacker

'I met him in the huddle': Recapping Cooper Rush's first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

Drake London, Bijan Robinson among top offensive players in 'Madden NFL 27'