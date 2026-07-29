QB Michael Penix Jr. still working towards full medical clearance

This news comes after Stefanski noted that fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is working through an injury to start training camp, but is expected back sooner rather than later.

With quarterback Trevor Siemian having been released by the team earlier Wednesday morning, this means rookie UDFA Jack Strand will be quarterbacking the group during 11-on-11 portions of practice.

Penix underwent surgery for a torn ACL in November of last year. He was cleared to throw in March, so his presence throughout Falcons OTA practices didn't come as a surprise.

For Penix, he said this summer that his goal has "always been" to be ready for Week 1, though he understands he can't rush the process. That said, at every touchpoint, Stefanski said the quarterback is "right where he needs to be" in his rehab," with Penix adding that when he began practice this spring that he “feels like himself.”

For the time being, Penix is not yet cleared to participate in 11-on-11 portions of practice. That time, Stefanski assured, is coming.