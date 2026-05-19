Practice report: Michael Penix Jr.'s health status, running his own race

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As Michael Penix Jr. returns from a season-ending knee injury and enters a competition for Atlanta's starting quarterback job in 2026, he's focused on running his own race.
It's an interesting race, though.
For starters, Penix can't sprint out of the gate. His health comes first, which means limited reps and regular check-ins with medical staff as he continues rehab from ACL surgery performed in early November.
Penix has been cleared to throw since March, so his presence on the field in a helmet and jersey during Falcons OTA practices hasn't come as a surprise. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Penix is cleared for individual drills and 7-on-7 work. Clearance for team drills, including full 11-on-11 periods, will come later.
Penix said his goal has "always been" to be ready for Week 1, though he also understands he can't rush the process.
Still, both Penix and Stefanski said the quarterback is "right where he needs to be" in his rehab, with Penix adding that he "feels like himself."
That has been evident to teammates as well.
"I'm really happy for him," Chris Lindstrom said of Penix's return to the field in a limited capacity. "I know he's been through so much physically in his career. So, for him to have this kind of moment coming back, I'm really happy for him, and he's really worked hard. He looks great."
The other intriguing aspect of this race is that the coaching staff understands Penix's situation differs from that of his counterpart, Tua Tagovailoa, who enters the 2026 offseason healthy. That's why the staff has been "very intentional" with how it distributes reps between the quarterbacks.
The Falcons know Penix needs work as he follows his return-to-play plan, but they also have a quarterback competition to manage. That balance was evident during Tuesday's practice, when the rotation between Penix and Tagovailoa constantly shifted. Stefanski said that approach will continue throughout the competition.
"I think Tommy Rees does a great job of being intentional about how we want this to operate," Stefanski said of his offensive coordinator. "One guy will be up first for one period and then switch for the next period, and rotate every single day and almost every single drill, because the truth is that we are trying to get the best version of all of our players, so we want to mix-and-match guys.
"... We are really focused on each quarterback getting the reps that they need for that given day. So they can, No. 1, learn and command our system, but also add to the part of evaluation."
There's also a sense of camaraderie that the staff — and the quarterbacks themselves — want to foster throughout the competition. They may be competing in separate lanes, but they're still running the race together.
"I give a lot of credit to (quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt) for that room and the temperature of that room to make sure everybody in that room is pushing each other," Stefanski said of Atlanta's quarterback room. "I think there are ways to be great teammates and push each other but do it in a way that is best for the football team. I think that is what I witness in that room."
Perhaps that's what makes this race most compelling. It has layers. Different stakes for each quarterback, even as both pursue the same goal: helping the Falcons win football games. The competition is only in its opening stages, with many more checkpoints ahead.
For now, Penix remains committed — mentally and physically — to running his own race.
"I'm running my own race," Penix said. "I can't look into another lane. But at the same time, we are working together. That's what its all about. Working together and working with each other to finish the race."
Notes and observations from practice:
(Voluntary) roll call: Kevin Stefanski was asked about health updates on key players returning from injury, including DB Billy Bowman Jr., ILB Troy Andersen and OLB Bralen Trice. Stefanski elaborated on Bowman, who is working his way back from an Achilles tear suffered last season. Bowman has been cleared for walkthroughs with the team but has not yet been given the green light to participate in team drills. Andersen was also sidelined, along with recent draftee ILB Kendal Daniels. Players such as ILB Divine Deablo and S Xavier Watts were held out of team activities as well and spent practice on the sideline without helmets.
Second-round draft pick CB Avieon Terrell worked with the secondary early during individual drills but did not participate in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 work. Trice, however, was active during those periods, rotating off the edge.
Defensive looks in the interim: With Watts sidelined for most of practice, S DeMarcco Hellams saw extended work alongside S Jessie Bates III at safety. DB Mike Hughes lined up opposite CB A.J. Terrell at outside corner, while DB A.J. Woods and DB Sydney Brown handled nickel reps with the veteran groupings. Brown later dropped back to work with Bates at deep safety towards the practice's end.
Without Deablo participating in team drills, the Falcons leaned on ILB Christian Harris and ILB Channing Tindall at linebacker. OLB Jalon Walker continued to work primarily off the edge.
Point of emphasis in install: Tuesday marked the first practice in which the offense ran through its screen-play packages. At one point during practice, Stefanski walked over to RB Bijan Robinson to discuss various landmarks within the concepts, ensuring the looks, tempo and pacing necessary to set up blocks were where Robinson felt comfortable, per the running back.
Notes on the backup center: Much of the evaluation for offensive and defensive linemen will not truly begin until the pads come on. However, lineup usage and rotations are still worth noting. The Falcons had offensive linemen on the field during 7-on-7 periods, with Stefanski explaining their role was to help establish timing and give quarterbacks the feel of bodies around them in the pocket.
C Ryan Neuzil continues to hold down the starting center spot, as expected. However, the backup role heading into the 2026 season remains a question. UDFA signee C James Brockermeyer appeared to handle most of the reserve-center reps in rotation. If he performs well throughout OTAs and training camp, Brockermeyer could carve out a path to either the 53-man roster or the practice squad. He is a player worth monitoring at a frequently overlooked position.
Red zone work: A major emphasis during individual drills seemed to center on quarterbacks and receivers getting on the same page with both touch and ball placement. That focus was especially noticeable in the red zone, where individual passing drills were conducted before practice concluded with additional team work in that area of the field.
Main passing groupings: Although there was extensive mixing and matching throughout practice on both offense and defense, two primary passing groups emerged:
- WR Drake London, RB Bijan Robinson, TE Kyle Pitts, WR Jahan Dotson and TE Charlie Woerner
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus, WR Chris Blair, TE Austin Hooper, WR Zachariah Branch and RB Brian Robinson Jr.
There was still significant overlap between the groups, with players like WR Casey Washington also receiving opportunities, but these appear to be the main combinations to monitor moving forward.
One notable absence, but for a good reason: Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was not in attendance for Tuesday's OTA practice because he was participating in the NFL's "Accelerator Program" in Orlando, Florida. The initiative is designed to help coaches and front-office executives build relationships with NFL owners and decision-makers in an effort to improve diversity and expand hiring pipelines for head coach and general manager positions. Ulbrich is reportedly one of 16 coaches selected for this year's program and is expected to return to Atlanta and rejoin practice Wednesday.
"I think it is important that we as coaches take advantage of those moments sitting across from a president or owner of a club where you can have a real honest conversation so they can get to know you," Stefanski said. "As we all know, that time in hiring season is fast and furious so I think it is important for the people making those types of decisions, get exposure to people like Jeff Ulbrich. I think the world of Brich and I think he is more than deserving of that opportunity when it comes. ... I am sure in some ways he would rather be here working and I know he's watching the tape on his iPad, but I think it is important he's there so he can let people know who he is and what he's about."
Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields for the first day of OTA's at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.