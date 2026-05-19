Practice report: Michael Penix Jr.'s health status, running his own race

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As Michael Penix Jr. returns from a season-ending knee injury and enters a competition for Atlanta's starting quarterback job in 2026, he's focused on running his own race.

It's an interesting race, though.

For starters, Penix can't sprint out of the gate. His health comes first, which means limited reps and regular check-ins with medical staff as he continues rehab from ACL surgery performed in early November.

Penix has been cleared to throw since March, so his presence on the field in a helmet and jersey during Falcons OTA practices hasn't come as a surprise. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Penix is cleared for individual drills and 7-on-7 work. Clearance for team drills, including full 11-on-11 periods, will come later.

Penix said his goal has "always been" to be ready for Week 1, though he also understands he can't rush the process.

Still, both Penix and Stefanski said the quarterback is "right where he needs to be" in his rehab, with Penix adding that he "feels like himself."

That has been evident to teammates as well.

"I'm really happy for him," Chris Lindstrom said of Penix's return to the field in a limited capacity. "I know he's been through so much physically in his career. So, for him to have this kind of moment coming back, I'm really happy for him, and he's really worked hard. He looks great."

The other intriguing aspect of this race is that the coaching staff understands Penix's situation differs from that of his counterpart, Tua Tagovailoa, who enters the 2026 offseason healthy. That's why the staff has been "very intentional" with how it distributes reps between the quarterbacks.

The Falcons know Penix needs work as he follows his return-to-play plan, but they also have a quarterback competition to manage. That balance was evident during Tuesday's practice, when the rotation between Penix and Tagovailoa constantly shifted. Stefanski said that approach will continue throughout the competition.

"I think Tommy Rees does a great job of being intentional about how we want this to operate," Stefanski said of his offensive coordinator. "One guy will be up first for one period and then switch for the next period, and rotate every single day and almost every single drill, because the truth is that we are trying to get the best version of all of our players, so we want to mix-and-match guys.

"... We are really focused on each quarterback getting the reps that they need for that given day. So they can, No. 1, learn and command our system, but also add to the part of evaluation."

There's also a sense of camaraderie that the staff — and the quarterbacks themselves — want to foster throughout the competition. They may be competing in separate lanes, but they're still running the race together.

"I give a lot of credit to (quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt) for that room and the temperature of that room to make sure everybody in that room is pushing each other," Stefanski said of Atlanta's quarterback room. "I think there are ways to be great teammates and push each other but do it in a way that is best for the football team. I think that is what I witness in that room."

Perhaps that's what makes this race most compelling. It has layers. Different stakes for each quarterback, even as both pursue the same goal: helping the Falcons win football games. The competition is only in its opening stages, with many more checkpoints ahead.

For now, Penix remains committed — mentally and physically — to running his own race.