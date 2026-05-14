63 facts about the 14 teams on the Falcons 2026 schedule

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons' 2026 schedule will be released Thursday evening along with the rest of the league, giving fans their first chance to see the order in which games will be played this fall.

While the sequence of the games remains unknown — for now — the opponents Atlanta will face have been set since the end of the 2025 season. Now that the majority of free agency moves have taken place and the NFL Draft has come and gone, it's a good time to get better acquainted with the 14 teams the Falcons will face this fall.