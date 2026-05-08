Atlanta Falcons sign OL Ethan Onianwa to rookie deal 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa to his rookie deal.
Onianwa was drafted with the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins a position group that includes nearly all five starters across last year's offensive line. The only new face is that of tackle Jawaan Taylor, who was signed in free agency following the retirement of Kaleb McGary.
Find everything you need to know about Onianwa below.
Onianwa's rookie deal is estimated to be $4.53 million in total value, according to OverTheCap.com. He would carry a cap number of $924,667 in 2026 before topping out at $1.3 million in 2029.
Height: 6-6
Weight: 333
Age: 22
School: Ohio State
2025 stats: Started 34 out of 52 games played, 25 at right tackle and nine at left tackle
Honors: Senior Bowl (2025), American Bowl (2025)
Quotes
Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "Bright kid, went to Rice and then transferred to Ohio State. Big, strong, powerful. I think this is a guy that has upside. Coach (Bill) Callahan, we were just talking about it upstairs. He has a lot in his body and what he's going to be able to do and help him develop. He's got good feet, balance, but, I think there's still room to grow. When he goes to Ohio State, he played a little bit more guard, did play some tackle there, so he showed a little bit more versatility than what he showed at Rice. So we're excited about getting the player with some upside at tackle, but also with the ability to swing inside to go guard as well."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic*:* "Onianwa is a massive human, with long arms, thickness in his quads and a tall, broad frame. He is an average athlete and has mediocre foot quickness to mirror speed in space, but his body control and bend help him get the job done. He is more consistent in the run game, where he can lean on defenders and create movement with sheer force. NFL scouts speak highly of his intelligence, work habits and character.
Read (and see) more
Check out these photos of Ethan Onianwa in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.