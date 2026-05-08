Atlanta Falcons sign OL Ethan Onianwa to rookie deal 

Quotes

Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "Bright kid, went to Rice and then transferred to Ohio State. Big, strong, powerful. I think this is a guy that has upside. Coach (Bill) Callahan, we were just talking about it upstairs. He has a lot in his body and what he's going to be able to do and help him develop. He's got good feet, balance, but, I think there's still room to grow. When he goes to Ohio State, he played a little bit more guard, did play some tackle there, so he showed a little bit more versatility than what he showed at Rice. So we're excited about getting the player with some upside at tackle, but also with the ability to swing inside to go guard as well."