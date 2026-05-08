Atlanta Falcons sign LB Harold Perkins Jr. to rookie deal 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. to his rookie deal.
Perkins was drafted with the No. 215 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins a position group that includes Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, JD Bertrand and fellow 2026 rookie Kendal Daniels.
Find everything you need to know about Perkins below.
Perkins' rookie deal is estimated to be $4.59 million in total value, according to OverTheCap.com. He would carry a cap number of $937,543 in 2026 before topping out at $1.33 in 2029.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 220
Age: 21
School: LSU
2025 stats: Started 11 out of 12 games played | 56 total tackles (8 for a loss) | 4 sacks | 1 forced fumble | 3 interceptions
Honors: Freshman All-American (2022), Freshman All-SEC (2022), Second Team All-SEC (2023), Third Team All-SEC (2025)
Quotes
Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta Falcons head coach: "He's obviously had the ability to play off and on the ball. Somebody that like, Ian was mentioning, you add good players to this roster. As coaches, that's our job to find the roles based on what they've done on tape and also explore some things that maybe they haven't done. In particular, in this case, obviously, it's some versatility along the front, but also excited about the special teams component of that as well."
Matt Holder, Bleacher Report: "Hybrid linebackers have become more popular in the NFL, and Harold Perkins fits the description to a tee. LSU used him all over its defense, lining him up at off-ball linebacker, on the edge and over the slot, thus helping develop a versatile skill set."
Read (and see) more
Check out these photos of Harold Perkins Jr. in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.