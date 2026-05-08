 Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons sign LB Harold Perkins Jr. to rookie deal 

The Falcons selected Perkins with the No. 215 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. 

May 07, 2026 at 08:35 PM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. to his rookie deal.

Perkins was drafted with the No. 215 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins a position group that includes Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, JD Bertrand and fellow 2026 rookie Kendal Daniels.

Find everything you need to know about Perkins below.

Perkins' rookie deal is estimated to be $4.59 million in total value, according to OverTheCap.com. He would carry a cap number of $937,543 in 2026 before topping out at $1.33 in 2029.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 220

Age: 21

School: LSU

2025 stats: Started 11 out of 12 games played | 56 total tackles (8 for a loss) | 4 sacks | 1 forced fumble | 3 interceptions

Honors: Freshman All-American (2022), Freshman All-SEC (2022), Second Team All-SEC (2023), Third Team All-SEC (2025)

AF_20260507_RMC_Portraits_JB509336

Quotes

Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta Falcons head coach: "He's obviously had the ability to play off and on the ball. Somebody that like, Ian was mentioning, you add good players to this roster. As coaches, that's our job to find the roles based on what they've done on tape and also explore some things that maybe they haven't done. In particular, in this case, obviously, it's some versatility along the front, but also excited about the special teams component of that as well."

Matt Holder, Bleacher Report: "Hybrid linebackers have become more popular in the NFL, and Harold Perkins fits the description to a tee. LSU used him all over its defense, lining him up at off-ball linebacker, on the edge and over the slot, thus helping develop a versatile skill set."

Read (and see) more

Top Photos | Falcons Select Harold Perkins Jr. in Sixth Round of 2026 Draft

Check out these photos of Harold Perkins Jr. in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Highlights-photo
1 / 12
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) celebrates with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
2 / 12
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) sacks Louisiana Tech quarterback Trey Kukuk (2) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
3 / 12
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) battles Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Ashanti Cole (79) at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
4 / 12
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) tries to sack Louisiana Tech quarterback Blake Baker (5) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
5 / 12
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) celebrates his interception with cornerback PJ Woodland (11) and cornerback DJ Pickett (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
6 / 12
Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) pursues Arkansas running back Mike Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
7 / 12
Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
8 / 12
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) signals during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
9 / 12
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) plays in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
10 / 12
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) plays in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
11 / 12
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) smiles before an NCAA football game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
12 / 12
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons host 23 tryout players at 2026 rookie minicamp

Josh Simon, AJ Woods and Malik Verdon are three veterans on the active roster participating as well.

news

Atlanta Falcons sign OL Ethan Onianwa to rookie deal

The Falcons selected Onianwa with the No. 231 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Atlanta Falcons sign LB Kendal Daniels to rookie deal

The Falcons selected Daniels with the No. 134 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Atlanta Falcons sign WR Zachariah Branch to rookie deal

The Falcons selected Branch with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Atlanta Falcons sign 14 undrafted free agents

The Falcons brought in six players through the draft, now they're expanding the rookie class.

news

Falcons sign CB Darren Hall

This marks Hall's second stint in Atlanta after the organization drafted him back in 2021.

news

No Cinderella Story: The making of Harold Perkins Jr.

From Hurricane Katrina to an ACL injury, the Falcons rookie linebacker arrives hardened and determined, shaped by everything that tried to derail him.

news

Zachariah Branch still waiting on a $20 payday

A childhood challenge, six touchdowns and early proof of the confidence that carried him to the NFL.

news

Kendal Daniels' versatility fits what Falcons are building on defense

Daniels is a defensive chess piece that Atlanta can deploy as necessary.

news

Lingering questions that remain for Falcons following 2026 NFL Draft

Atlanta welcomed six new players into the fold this past weekend. What have we learned about the Falcons roster construction and what it will mean for the fall?

news

Anterio Thompson was nearly out of football; now he's an Atlanta Falcon

Thompson plays with a ferocity that fits what the Falcons are looking for on their defensive line.

Top News

Atlanta Falcons host 23 tryout players at 2026 rookie minicamp

Atlanta Falcons sign 14 undrafted free agents

Atlanta Falcons sign WR Zachariah Branch to rookie deal

Atlanta Falcons sign LB Kendal Daniels to rookie deal