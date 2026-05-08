Atlanta Falcons sign LB Harold Perkins Jr. to rookie deal 

Quotes

Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta Falcons head coach: "He's obviously had the ability to play off and on the ball. Somebody that like, Ian was mentioning, you add good players to this roster. As coaches, that's our job to find the roles based on what they've done on tape and also explore some things that maybe they haven't done. In particular, in this case, obviously, it's some versatility along the front, but also excited about the special teams component of that as well."