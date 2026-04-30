Kendal Daniels' versatility fits what Falcons are building on defense

With their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected an extremely versatile defender in Jalon Walker, who combined second-level instincts with pass-rusher skills. In the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected another linebacker with multi-level versatility.

Kendal Daniels began his college career as a safety at Oklahoma State. He spent four seasons with the Cowboys and showed a proclivity for making plays at all three levels. As a senior, Daniels transferred to the University of Oklahoma and transitioned to linebacker. From the middle of the Sooners' defense, Daniels impacted the game in a multitude of ways.

"Versatile," Daniels said when asked to describe his role at Oklahoma. "Just a lot of different things. It's hard to place one thing on it because I played everywhere with Coach Venables. It's hard. I guess you could say extravagant."

According to Pro Football Focus, Daniels played 92 snaps on the defensive line, 192 snaps as a box linebacker or safety, 196 snaps in the slot and 57 snaps as the deep safety. On tape, it was not uncommon to see Daniels line up with his hand in the dirt on one play and then station 15 yards deep in a safety role on the next.

That malleability makes Daniels a defensive chess piece that allows Atlanta to deploy him as necessary, and it supports the mentality Ulbrich is bringing into his second season.

With Kaden Elliss back in New Orleans after departing in free agency, the Falcons will need to replace his multi-faceted skillset at the second level. Divine Deablo excelled in coverage during his first season with the Falcons, and he is a candidate to slide into the middle linebacker role. Walker is another good option to replace Elliss. After focusing specifically on developing as a pass rusher in his first season, Walker is better equipped to tap into the versatility that made him a first-round pick.

But Daniels is the newcomer who most aligns with not only the carryover needs but the newfound ambitions of the defense.

"You see him play all over the field, stacked and the apex and sometimes even the line deep. He's a rare athlete," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "When you watch the tape, the movement, the length, the fluidity, he can do a lot of things for you on defense. I know [Inside Linebackers Coach] Barrett [Ruud] and Brich [Jeff Ulbrich] and obviously Kevin [Stefanski], the whole coaching staff, were all excited that we were able to get him where we did."