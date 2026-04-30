Lingering questions that remain for Falcons following 2026 NFL Draft 

2. What are the ripple effects of Jalon Walker's usage?

Walker — his role, expectations and versatility — is the linchpin of nearly all Falcons defensive decisions in 2026. Everyone saw how Walker was used as this moveable and fluid chess piece of Kirby Smart's 2024 defense at the University of Georgia. But upon Walker's entrance into the league, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich didn't want to put too much on the rookie's plate. He wanted him to master being a more traditional edge rusher, which in hindsight, was a lucrative decision that helped the Falcons towards a new franchise record in sacks.

That said, without Kaden Elliss on the team in 2026 and with questions lingering about who the Mike is on this current roster, does this change what is expected of Walker? Could we see his role in this defense expand to look more like what it did at Georgia? If so, how does that change the defensive lineup, because theoretically, it would. If Walker gets more off-ball linebacking looks, there is a hole needing filled off the edge. And then vice versa: If the Falcons so choose to keep Walker in a similar role to 2025, who makes up the loss of a Elliss-type linebacker on the second level? Answers to the Walker question holds significant answers elsewhere when it comes to the future of this Falcons defense.