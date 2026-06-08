REPORT: Kevin Stefanski confirms Drake London extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons and Drake London have agreed to terms on a contract extension, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday afternoon.

The news broke early last week, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport being the first to report the news on Tuesday, June 2. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is a four-year, $141 million extension worth up to $150 million, and includes $100 million guaranteed.

"Happy for him," Stefanski said. "So deserving."

In just the short time Stefanski has known him, he said London's competitive spirit shines through.

"He doesn't like to drop a ball. He doesn't like to have a poor rep in routes vs. air," the head coach said. "He doesn't like to have a poor rep on 7-on-7s. You see that competitive nature from him, and it shows up on a day-to-day basis."

Stefanski said London won't be practicing Monday as he's finishing up some medical reports and signing his contract, officially, as well.

"Drake represents, certainly, all the things we believe in," Stefanski said. "How you play this game, how you approach this game, how important this game is to him, how important his teammates are to him."