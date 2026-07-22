Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Quarterbacks

3 key questions for Falcons quarterbacks

1. When will Penix get full medical clearance?

For all of the talk about Atlanta's quarterback competition this offseason, that simply won't take place until Penix can participate to the same degree as Tagovailoa. During OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Penix did 7-on-7 and individual drills, but he was held out of 11-on-11 sessions and has not yet been cleared for contact. During OTAs, the coaching staff explained why the variance in participation makes it hard to fairly evaluate both players.

"As you're prepping for the last few weeks of the preseason and training camp, I think you want to have a good idea [of who the starting quarterback is]," quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt said. "But that will come when it is time to come, really. It's tough having a competition when both guys aren't competing at the same level (physically). ... Mike has done a great job of getting himself to where he is right now. Really impressive to take 7-on-7 reps and go out and compete; that's been great. But really there is no competition until we can actually evaluate them equally."

Penix underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ACL last season after starting the first nine games. It was the first time the former eighth-overall pick entered an NFL season as a starting quarterback, and Penix showed plenty of flashes while navigating the learning curve as a starter. The team went 3-6 in the games Penix started, and he threw for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and only three interceptions. Penix has been pushing himself hard this offseason to recover fully and strengthen his knee. His mobility on the field during OTAs and minicamp drew positive reviews, and Penix is optimistic about getting the green light sooner rather than later.

"Just the way that I feel during drills from Day 1 to how I feel now doing every drill, I feel those differences," Penix said. "I would say that it's not just one specific thing. It's everything that I'm doing. Each and every day I come out here, I feel better than the day before. I feel like that's a good thing."

Penix is making progress, but any true quarterback competition is on hold until he gets the all-clear.

2. How will Tagovailoa look in a new environment?

A change of scenery can sometimes work wonders in the NFL, and the Falcons are hoping that will be the case with Tagovailoa. The former fifth-overall pick spent his first six seasons with the Miami Dolphins and played at a very high level for stretches during his time there. He led all NFL quarterbacks in passer rating, yards per completion and touchdown rate during the 2022 season, and he followed that up by leading the league with 4,624 passing yards in 2023.

The past two seasons, however, Tagovailoa has thrown for a combined 5,527 yards as injuries have cost him time on the field. Now with the opportunity for a fresh start, what version of Tagovailoa should the Falcons expect? Is it the one who helped Miami finish second in points scored and first in total yards during the 2023 season or the one who struggled to find consistency the last couple of seasons? Now in Atlanta, a new perspective could help him recapture his past performance.

"I think a fresh start sometimes is not just beneficial for me, but for anyone," Tagovailoa said. "Your outlook on life is dependent on your thoughts, dependent on things that you think of, which go to your heart, which then you end up speaking about. I just think a fresh start is not bad in terms of wanting a change of scenery."