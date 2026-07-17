Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Wide receivers

3 key questions for Falcons wide receivers

1. How quickly does Zachariah Branch carve out a role?

It's more than just the University of Georgia connection that's got Falcons fans excited to see the rookie in action. Branch has elite speed, a playmaker's instincts and a determination to get better.

"Honestly, I feel like I've been a pro pretty much my whole life," Branch said. "I feel like my parents have prepared me along the lines to be able to do what's right. And make sure you're consistent in everything that you do and be disciplined with whatever you do or else you're not going to have any success in whatever it is."

Branch seems to have a real shot at earning a role as a kick returner in his first year, which would put him in a position to use his strengths early on. One of the most talented returners in college football the last three years, Branch could make an immediate impact on special teams. The bigger question is what his role will be on offense. We've seen first-year wide receivers have success before, and he has the athleticism to become another explosive weapon for Atlanta. However, Branch will be competing for touches in an offense with a lot of options, and it may take time until he's fully established.

2. Who takes over at WR2 and WR3?

Drake London is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Atlanta's offense and received an extension this offseason that justifies his reputation as a top pass-catcher in the league. We've talked a lot about London recently, and if you'd like to read about him you can do so at the links below:

LIBRARY OF LONDON

Now, turning to the rest of the receiver room, who will claim the spots around London? One obvious thought would be to have the two veterans, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, slot into the second- and third-receiver roles in 11-personnel packages. Dotson has played more than 2,000 snaps out wide and 1,000 snaps in the slot, while Zaccheaus has more than 1,500 snaps in each spot. They possess the inside-outside versatility to give the Falcons flexibility around London, who can also move all over the field. The experience the veteran free agents bring to Atlanta could give them an early leg up, but Branch is also likely to be a factor, as noted above.

Behind those four receivers previously mentioned, the picture becomes a bit fuzzier. There are familiar faces like Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond, who have developed in the Falcons' program and suited up for games last year. Will they impress a new coaching staff and continue to serve as valuable depth pieces with special teams responsibilities? Finally, there are four young newcomers to the organization — Vinny Anthony II, Le'Meke Brockington, Keelan Marion and Antwane Wells Jr. — who will seek to make an impression. Anthony and Marion have already been involved in the returner rotation, but more clarity will come on these first- and second-year players in camp.

3. Who develops early chemistry with the quarterbacks?

The quarterback position for Atlanta feels pertinent to this preview because of how intertwined the two positions are. Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are expected to battle for the starting quarterback job in camp and in the preseason, although that would require Penix to be cleared for full activity, which has not yet happened. A quarterback competition means a lot of work for the wide receivers, who will want to make plays for whoever is throwing them the ball.