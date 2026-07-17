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Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Wide receivers

The Falcons invested heavily in their wide receiver room this offseason.

Jul 17, 2026 at 01:22 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Training camp is set to begin later this month for the Atlanta Falcons. To prepare for the first camp under head coach Kevin Stefanski, we're running our season preview series, which will take a closer look at each position group coming out of the offseason.

This series will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between now and July 22, which is one week before the Falcons' first training camp practice on July 29. Tori McElhaney will be helping me write these previews, which will include any offseason personnel changes, notable stats from the 2025 season and key questions entering training camp.

CAMP PREVIEWS: Special teams | Offensive line | Defensive line | Running backs | Outside linebackers | Tight ends | Inside linebackers | Cornerbacks

The Falcons invested heavily in their wide receiver room this offseason by adding a pair of intriguing veteran free agents in Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus and selecting electric playmaker Zachariah Branch in the third round of the NFL Draft. Those moves should add legitimate speed to a room where Drake London is firmly established as the top option.

Let's take a closer look at the Falcons' wide receiver group.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Coaches:

  • Robert Prince — Wide receivers coach (First season with Falcons)

Returning contributors:

  • Drake London — Fifth season with Falcons
  • Chris Blair — Fourth season with Falcons
  • Dylan Drummond — Third season with Falcons

Notable newcomers:

  • Jahan Dotson
  • Olamide Zaccheaus
  • Zachariah Branch

Rest of the roster:

  • Vinny Anthony II
  • Le'Meke Brockington
  • Keelan Marion
  • Antwane Wells Jr.

Offseason departures:

  • Darnell Mooney
  • KhaDarel Hodge
  • David Sills V
  • Casey Washington
  • Deven Thompkins
  • Malik Heath

Related Links

3 key questions for Falcons wide receivers

1. How quickly does Zachariah Branch carve out a role?

It's more than just the University of Georgia connection that's got Falcons fans excited to see the rookie in action. Branch has elite speed, a playmaker's instincts and a determination to get better.

"Honestly, I feel like I've been a pro pretty much my whole life," Branch said. "I feel like my parents have prepared me along the lines to be able to do what's right. And make sure you're consistent in everything that you do and be disciplined with whatever you do or else you're not going to have any success in whatever it is."

Branch seems to have a real shot at earning a role as a kick returner in his first year, which would put him in a position to use his strengths early on. One of the most talented returners in college football the last three years, Branch could make an immediate impact on special teams. The bigger question is what his role will be on offense. We've seen first-year wide receivers have success before, and he has the athleticism to become another explosive weapon for Atlanta. However, Branch will be competing for touches in an offense with a lot of options, and it may take time until he's fully established.

2. Who takes over at WR2 and WR3?

Drake London is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Atlanta's offense and received an extension this offseason that justifies his reputation as a top pass-catcher in the league. We've talked a lot about London recently, and if you'd like to read about him you can do so at the links below:

LIBRARY OF LONDON

Now, turning to the rest of the receiver room, who will claim the spots around London? One obvious thought would be to have the two veterans, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, slot into the second- and third-receiver roles in 11-personnel packages. Dotson has played more than 2,000 snaps out wide and 1,000 snaps in the slot, while Zaccheaus has more than 1,500 snaps in each spot. They possess the inside-outside versatility to give the Falcons flexibility around London, who can also move all over the field. The experience the veteran free agents bring to Atlanta could give them an early leg up, but Branch is also likely to be a factor, as noted above.

Behind those four receivers previously mentioned, the picture becomes a bit fuzzier. There are familiar faces like Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond, who have developed in the Falcons' program and suited up for games last year. Will they impress a new coaching staff and continue to serve as valuable depth pieces with special teams responsibilities? Finally, there are four young newcomers to the organization — Vinny Anthony II, Le'Meke Brockington, Keelan Marion and Antwane Wells Jr. — who will seek to make an impression. Anthony and Marion have already been involved in the returner rotation, but more clarity will come on these first- and second-year players in camp.

3. Who develops early chemistry with the quarterbacks?

The quarterback position for Atlanta feels pertinent to this preview because of how intertwined the two positions are. Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are expected to battle for the starting quarterback job in camp and in the preseason, although that would require Penix to be cleared for full activity, which has not yet happened. A quarterback competition means a lot of work for the wide receivers, who will want to make plays for whoever is throwing them the ball.

Both quarterbacks are likely to work with a deep rotation of receivers as they cycle in and out throughout practices, so there should be an opportunity for unique connections to develop. If a strong bond between one of the quarterbacks and a receiver manifests before the season, it would seemingly benefit both parties greatly. That should provide motivation for each player in the receiver room and deepen the level of competition.

Photos | Offseason Workouts - Week Four

Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields and in the weight room as they tackle an offseason workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darnay Holmes #30 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darnay Holmes #30 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson #34 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson #34 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA Phase 1 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington #82 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington #82 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Stueber #74 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Stueber #74 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand #90 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand #90 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington #82 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington #82 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Deven Thompkins #83 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Deven Thompkins #83 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Deven Thompkins #83 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Deven Thompkins #83 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Elijah Garcia #91 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Elijah Garcia #91 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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