Why He Fits: From business trip to breakout, Zachariah Branch brings juice to Atlanta

According to Heard and his Georgia contacts, Branch was locked in from Day 1. Focused, driven and determined. He wanted a big year, and everyone at Georgia saw how hard he worked for it.

"He went from USC and you wonder how he's going to translate from that environment to Georgia and Kirby (Smart) and that structure with that intensity of practice week in and week out," Heard said, "and they raved about him. This guy fit right in Day 1.

"He knew what his job was, and it was to come in to work and to go out on the field and put up these numbers and explosive plays, and that is what he did."

That, along with his skill set, is what makes Branch such a complementary piece in Atlanta's receiver room.