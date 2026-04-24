2026 NFL Draft: Top defensive players available for Falcons on Day 2

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons watched and waited as the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft came to a close.
Without a first-round pick and with no movement back up into the first round, they were able to see how the draft board fell as they prepare to be on the clock themselves at No. 48 overall in the second round and No. 79 overall in the third. That is, if they don't move, which is always a possibility with a general manager like Ian Cunningham who values picks so highly.
That said, the Falcons are sitting in a really good spot regardless of what manifests Friday seeing as there are a number of really solid defensive players (some of which with first round grades) who have fallen into the second round.
Let's take a look at some of the more intriguing defensive players still left on the board with insight from Dane Brugler's The Beast draft guide.
Day 2 prospects Atlanta could target in second round
LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
Career stats and facts: Started 32 out of 40 games played | 249 total tackles (31.5 for a loss) | 17 sacks | 8 forced fumbles | 5 passes defensed | 3 interceptions | Second Team All-American (2024, 2025) | Second Team All-SEC (2024, 2025)
From The Beast: "Hill needs to play with better control in his movements and take-on attempts, but he is a long, rangy athlete with the closing speed to impact the game in different ways. He has three-down starting potential, although volatility should be expected as he continues to develop."
EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
Career stats and facts: Started 20 out of 42 games played | 65 total tackles (25.5 for a loss) | 17 sacks | 4 forced fumbles | Second Team All-American (2025) | First Team All-SEC (2025)
From The Beast: "Thomas is an undersized edge defender who combines first-step quickness with violent play strength and closing burst and never quits working to the football. His ability to vary his rush tempo leads to disruption and will help him find a meaningful role in the NFL."
DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
Career stats and facts: Started 14 out of 36 games played | 85 total tackles (11 for a loss) | 3 sacks | 2 forced fumbles | Unanimous All-American (2025) | Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year (2025) | First Team All-Big Ten
From The Beast: "McDonald will require time to develop a pass-rush identity, but his dominant run-game qualities will make him immediately useful from different interior alignments. He projects as an early-down rookie, with a role that should continue to expand."
CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
Career stats and facts: Started 13 of 29 games played | 77 total tackles (5.5 for a loss) | 1 forced fumble | 17 passes defended | 3 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) | Third Team All-SEC
From The Beast: "Hood embraces press-man challenges and is the type of balanced, scrappy athlete who can attach himself to receivers and make things difficult for the offense. He has the talent and wiring to be an early NFL starter."
DT Christen Miller, Georgia
Career stats and facts: Started 24 of 43 games played | 64 total tackles (11.5 for a loss) | 4 sacks | 1 pass defended
From The Beast: "Miller can be up and down with his anchor and rush consistency, but he is rock solid as a run defender who should excel on early downs. His role will shift depending on scheme, though he projects best as a one-gapping nose in a four-man front."
LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Career stats and facts: Started 31 of 56 games played | 315 total tackles (25.5 for a loss) | 6 sacks | 13 forced fumbles | 14 passes defended | 6 interceptions | Unanimous All-American (2025) | First Team All-Big 12 (2024, 2025) | Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2025) | Bednarik and Lombardi Awards (2025)
From The Beast: "Rodriguez has a very average size profile, but his athletic versatility has made him a more instinctive linebacker and helps him play decisively. He should immediately compete for a starting role in the NFL."
DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
Career stats and facts: Started 37 of 52 games played | 173 total tackles (32.5 for a loss) | 8 sacks | 1 forced fumble | Second Team All-American (2025) | First Team All-Big Ten (2025)
From The Beast: "Hunter doesn't have the pass-rush skill set to consistently impact the quarterback, but he is instinctive as a run defender and has heavy hands to make stops at the line of scrimmage. He projects as a scheme-diverse, two-gapping nose."
Day 2 prospects Atlanta could target in third round
LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
Career stats and facts: Started 31 of 50 games played | 288 total tackles (25.5 for a loss) | 10.5 sacks | 5 forced fumbles | 5 passes defended | First Team All-Big 12 (2025)
From The Beast: "Golday is still unrefined in several areas, but his size, speed and ascending skill set are reasons to be encouraged. He projects as an immediate special teamer who can compete for defensive snaps during his rookie year."
CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
Career stats and facts: Started 53 of 56 games played | 193 total tackles (4 for a loss) | 29 passes defended | 4 interceptions | Second Team All-Big Ten (2025)
From The Beast: "Igbinosun is a long, lanky cornerback with the speed and competitive edge that NFL coaches covet in press-man schemes. If he can trade his grabby tendencies for better trust in his technique, he has a multi-contract NFL career ahead of him."
CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
Career stats and facts: Started 29 of 41 games played | 97 total tackles (3.5 for a loss) | 1 sack | 19 passes defended | 3 interceptions | Second Team All-SEC
From The Beast: "Muhammad can be out-physicaled at times, but he plays with good reaction quickness and route instincts, which help him stay attached in man or zone. He projects as a starter, with shades of Greg Newsome II."
EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
Career stats and facts: Started 28 of 50 games played | 111 total tackles (26.5 for a loss) | 16 sacks | 4 forced fumbles | 1 interception | First Team All-Big 12 (2025)
From The Beast: "There aren't many edge rushers with Height's slender size profile who find sustained NFL success, but his twitchy get-off and rush movements can be weaponized by the right defensive play caller. He projects as a sub-down designated pass rusher in the NFL."
DT Chris McClellan, Missouri
Career stats and facts: Started 22 of 51 games played | 133 total tackles (17 for a loss) | 10.5 sacks | 1 forced fumble | 4 passes defended
From The Beast: "McClellan isn't a consistent disruptor, but he checks boxes with his physical characteristics and developing recognition skills. He projects as a rotational lineman on the interior who can give teams quality snaps as a zero-/one-technique."
DT Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
Career stats and facts: Started 35 of 48 games played | 134 total tackles (26 for a loss) | 16 sacks | 2 forced fumbles | Southland Player of the Year (2025) | First Team All-Southland (2025)
From The Beast: "Proctor lacks ideal girth and will need to prove himself versus NFL size, but his athletic traits, passionate motor and elite intangibles are qualities NFL teams should want in their organization. Similar in ways to Kobie Turner, he is worth a gamble."