Where to watch the 2026 NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away, providing teams the opportunity to meaningfully impact their future.
A single draft can lift teams that finished low in the standings and turn them into competitors for the fall, but it's a sword that cuts both ways. The high stakes of the event are part of its allure. Perhaps no other offseason NFL moment impacts what happens on the field more than this three-day event.
The Atlanta Falcons will enter their first draft under the leadership of general manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski. This will be a crucial period for them to continue to put their fingerprints on the roster and chart the course for the organization.
So, of course, you'll want to be keeping close tabs on the action as it unfolds. Here's the information you need to do just that.
When is the 2026 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and each round will begin at the specified time below.
Round 1 — Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET
- Per NFL Football Operations, "The time between first-round selections has been shortened from 10 minutes to eight minutes. It's the first timing adjustment since 2008, when the allotment dropped from 15 minutes to 10 minutes."
Rounds 2-3 — Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7 — Saturday, April 25 at Noon ET
How can I watch and stream the 2026 NFL Draft?
Coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. Coverage of the following rounds will begin at the times specified for each day above.
- Television coverage: ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | NFL Network
- Streaming coverage: ABC App | ESPN App | NFL+ | The NFL Channel
How can I listen to the 2026 NFL Draft?
Fans can listen to the NFL Draft via the following channels.
- SiriusXM NFL Radio
- ESPN Radio
- Westwood One (round 1 only)
What are the Falcons' 2026 NFL Draft picks?
Round 2 – Pick No. 48
Round 3 – Pick No. 79
Round 4 – Pick No. 122
Round 6 – Pick No. 215
Round 7 – Pick No. 231
More stories to get you ready for the 2026 NFL Draft
- Tori McElhaney's mock drafts: Top 50 | Top 100 | Blind Mock Draft
- Mock Draft Tracker: 1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 | 4.0 | 5.0 | 6.0
- Prospect Previews: Linebackers | Offensive Tackles | Defensive Tackles | Wide Receivers | Cornerbacks
- Where the Falcons pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
- Ian Cunningham explains his approach to the draft
- Michael Turner to announce Falcons draft pick
- The meeting that set the tone for Falcons' offseason
- Draft prospects who impressed at the NFL Combine