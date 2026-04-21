Where to watch the 2026 NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away, providing teams the opportunity to meaningfully impact their future.

A single draft can lift teams that finished low in the standings and turn them into competitors for the fall, but it's a sword that cuts both ways. The high stakes of the event are part of its allure. Perhaps no other offseason NFL moment impacts what happens on the field more than this three-day event.

The Atlanta Falcons will enter their first draft under the leadership of general manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski. This will be a crucial period for them to continue to put their fingerprints on the roster and chart the course for the organization.