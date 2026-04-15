2026 NFL Draft: Cornerbacks the Falcons could target in each round

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's officially draft month, and while the Falcons may be waiting a little longer than usual to make their first selection, the excitement is building nonetheless.

Atlanta was highly active during the first free agency period under general manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski, and the draft provides them another crucial opportunity to strengthen their roster. The Falcons currently have five picks to work with, but Cunningham has made it clear he'd like to have more swings at the plate if they can acquire more selections.

For this exercise, however, I will be sticking to the five picks Atlanta has at the start of April. More specifically, the rounds in which those picks fall. Keep in mind that I'm not a professional scout, and the round projections were made through a combination of publicly available scouting reports and limited film review.

The Falcons have a good secondary in place, but teams are always looking to add cornerback depth. This year's draft is filled with intriguing Day 2 and Day 3 options who have potential starting upside, which meets Atlanta's goal of elevating the floor of its roster while being able to develop players for the future.