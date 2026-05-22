The Falcons are building their foundation one quarter turn at a time

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's install season in the NFL, and teams across the league are busy laying a foundation that will carry them through the upcoming fall and hopefully to the postseason.

The Atlanta Falcons are no different. Players are back on the field, learning new head coach Kevin Stefanski's program from the ground up.

Because Stefanski is in his first year with the organization, the Falcons were permitted by league rules to start their offseason conditioning program two weeks before teams with returning coaches. They've used this accelerated on-ramp into their 2026 campaign to focus deeply on player technique and fundamentals.

There are many benefits to starting simply, especially in a coaching staff's first year with the players. Beginning with the basics eases the mental load so players can think less about what they are doing and more about how they are doing it. The emphasis is on the process and building the correct habits for future success.

"This is the time of the year where you're going to make a mistake and then we're going to learn from it," Stefanski said. "We're going to identify the reasons that it was made and we're going to correct them. So, I think you're seeing from the, certainly the veterans that have been around, you're seeing them continue to get better in each rep, get better in each practice."

For league veterans, the material covered during this voluntary period may feel familiar or even second-nature. For the rookies, whose pro journey began less than a month ago, they may be learning critical information for the first time and need to master it quickly.

The goal is to get everyone on the same page, regardless of their experiences before they arrived in Atlanta. In an offseason defined by change, these weeks are spent creating a new baseline from which everyone can begin moving in the same direction.

"For us to go out there on the field and have the same mindset and have the same understanding of what's going on around us, it's only going to help us be better," quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. "It's been really good."

To implement a standard of operation, there must also be a common language. Anyone who's traveled abroad knows what it feels like to need something and not have the words to ask for it.

When a receiver steps into the huddle, he has to understand exactly what the quarterback tells him. When he speaks with his position coach on the sideline, he needs to be able to describe what he's seeing on the field in terms his coach will understand. And the level of nuance in the pros only increases the need for precise terminology.

Communication happens fast in the NFL, but it is essential for high-level execution, which is why the Falcons are taking a thorough approach to this installation period.

"I feel like for the new coaching staff, they want to come in and make sure that we're all speaking the same language, we're all on the same page," Penix said. "So that when we go out on the field, it's like, 'Okay, what did we see?' I can say what I saw without it being like, 'Okay, what?'

"For us, it's like everything from last year is flushed. So, I can't come and ask coach, 'Hey, what is this route,' and call it a route from last year whenever I'm in a new system."

As they put a routine in place and reinforce the terminology they want to use, the Falcons' coaching staff are also making slight adjustments to player techniques on the field. Whether it's hand placement for an offensive lineman or the depth a receiver gets on his route, these details can mean the difference between success and failure on Sundays.

Using the quarterback position as an example, Stefanski explained that there aren't often wholesale changes to a player's approach. Rather, these are tweaks meant to make sure players are efficient in their movements and maximize their abilities.