Falcons News Now: OTAs in full swing

In the Nest

Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture

After the departure of Kaden Elliss in free agency at the start of the new league year, the questions about what this could mean about the evolution of Jalon Walker picked up steam.

Coaches in Atlanta have discussed the option of expanding Walker's responsibilities.

"I'll say this, the vision for him is so much clearer in Year 2," Jeff Ulbrich said earlier this spring at Georgia's pro day to Glory Glory. "He's going to make huge strides this year in every way — from a pass rush perspective, a pure end perspective. But then also we're going to start to utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do."

However, the foundation for Walker remains on the edge. Still, the opportunity for more remains intact.