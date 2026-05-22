Falcons News Now: OTAs in full swing

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The News, Now
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The Falcons officially began Phase III of the offseason period this week, opening up their second OTA practice for media viewing. There was a lot to be gleaned from the day's availabilities. You can view Tori McElhaney's quick notes and observations from the session, and Will McFadden's update on the health status of players like Billy Bowman Jr., Troy Andersen and Bralen Trice.
However, the main topic of discussion on the day involved that of the continued rehab of one Michael Penix Jr., who spoke to local media for the first time since his injury and subsequent surgery occurred in November of last year. Penix participated in majority of practice Tuesday. The only portion he was held out of was full 11-on-11 team work, but individual position drills and 7-on-7 work he was very involved in.
Penix said Tuesday that his goal has "always been" to be ready for Week 1, though he also understands he can't rush the process. Kevin Stefanski confirmed the quarterback is "right where he needs to be" in his rehab, with Penix adding that he "feels like himself."
With an active quarterback competition open in Atlanta with Penix and Tua Tagovailoa, Stefanski broke down how the practice reps between the two will be structured. The head coach noted that the team is being "very intentional" about the reps each individual is getting in practice, taking into account Penix's physical limitations and making sure both quarterbacks are getting work with a wide breadth of different pass catchers.
"I think Tommy Rees does a great job of being intentional about how we want this to operate," Stefanski said of his offensive coordinator. "One guy will be up first for one period and then switch for the next period, and rotate every single day and almost every single drill, because the truth is that we are trying to get the best version of all of our players, so we want to mix-and-match guys.
"... We are really focused on each quarterback getting the reps that they need for that given day. So they can, No. 1, learn and command our system, but also add to the part of evaluation."
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In the Nest
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After the departure of Kaden Elliss in free agency at the start of the new league year, the questions about what this could mean about the evolution of Jalon Walker picked up steam.
Coaches in Atlanta have discussed the option of expanding Walker's responsibilities.
"I'll say this, the vision for him is so much clearer in Year 2," Jeff Ulbrich said earlier this spring at Georgia's pro day to Glory Glory. "He's going to make huge strides this year in every way — from a pass rush perspective, a pure end perspective. But then also we're going to start to utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do."
However, the foundation for Walker remains on the edge. Still, the opportunity for more remains intact.
"I feel like we have talked about many ways to move me around along our defensive front, whether it's over the ball, over a guard, off the edge, could be stacked back at any point in time. Who knows," Walker said. "But I am just happy for the evolution being there with Brich going throughout the year. So, we'll see more (once) we're getting towards training camp."
Meanwhile, on the other side of the line of scrimmage, Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom discussed the changes that have underwent the Falcons offensive line — namely life without Kaleb McGary at right tackle. McGary retired earlier this year.
"I really love Kaleb, and he felt it was time for him to be done," Lindstrom said. "So, as his friend, really just supporting him. And then, being out here with him for seven years, it's kind of weird — Jake (Matthews) and I joked about it — it's weird not having Kaleb's different butt out here doing Kaleb stuff."
Another notable change was in who is leading the group, too, with Bill Callahan taking over as the unit's position coach. As Will McFadden noted, Callahan has worked with 14 different Pro Bowlers and will now coach an offensive line in Atlanta that has produced a top-10 rushing attack for four straight years and allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in the league last season.
"Coach Callahan obviously has a great resume and has coached a lot of great players in his time, and a lot of people have a lot of great things to say," Lindstrom said. "It's been awesome so far working with him."
Offseason Intel
Upcoming important dates and information
As a refresher, here are the rules of Phase III of offseason work, which is 10 total OTAs over three weeks:
- No pads except protective knee and elbow pads, helmets are permitted
- No live contact
- 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills will be permitted provided no live contact takes place
Coaches and players will be made available to the media periodically throughout Phase III. Their next scheduled availability is Wednesday, May 27.