The routine behind Zachariah Branch's rise

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The first time Zachariah Branch walked into the Atlanta Falcons' facility he was on his Top 30 visit. He had a bunch of Zoom calls with teams all across the country during his pre-draft evaluation period, but only the Falcons and Raiders (in his hometown of Las Vegas) were his in-person visits.
He toured the grounds, and visited with the staff. That, of course, included general manager Ian Cunningham. As Cunningham remembers, it didn't take him very long to see what type of professional Branch could be. From the first moment he darkened the door of his office, Cunningham knew how Branch carried himself was just a little different.
"I think you get that when you sit across from Zachariah," Cunningham said in the aftermath of the Falcons drafting Branch with their third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. "You talk to him, you understand what he's about, how passionate he is about this game. He loves this game and he loves to be out there and working in practice. Coaches appreciate those type of guys that bring it every single day. They bring the juice every single day."
This was something Branch himself discussed weeks later, as he donned a Falcons jersey for the first time at rookie minicamp.
"I like to get coached hard," Branch said. "I am kind of a perfectionist. I don't like messing up. So, I like to be on my details, things like that. If I did make a mistake I want to make sure that is the last time I make that mistake and not be a repeat offender at making that mistake."
The overwhelming comment about Branch from fans since he began his journey as a pro? He already feels like a seasoned veteran based on how he carries himself. This isn't a new development, either.
Falcons area scouts saw this in Branch whilst on the road. It's what made him stick out. Everyone at Georgia knew what the 2025 season was for Branch: A business trip. He journeyed to Athens after a couple seasons at USC to grow his resume. By all accounts, Branch's included, he knew what his job was and it was to work. That was never in question.
But if you journey back even further in Branch's past, you'll see this has always been who he is: A kid who just loved the work, and the process.
"The commitment and consistency and discipline level that I approached the game with comes from how I was raised," Branch said. "My parents just showed me that whatever you end up doing, you got to be consistent and disciplined if you want to be successful in life. They showed me that, and you have to make sacrifices as well. Sometimes you got to sacrifice things, and you got to do things that you need to do in order to get what you want."
Branch has a strict regiment that he follows to take care of his body and mind. Stretching, sleep, water intake, calories, workouts, therapy, massages, supplements to fuel him, vitamins to replenish him, you name it, Branch has taken it into account through years of fine tuning.
"I feel like I've been a pro since I was in middle school," Branch said at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February. "My dad has a great background of training. ... I've been doing cryotherapy, laser therapy since I was in middle school. Keeping on my protein shakes and everything since I was in middle school. When I was younger, I might've been like, 'Ahh! I don't really like it,' but I figured out what works for me and I felt like I had a good system around me and a good platform around me that set me up to be ready for this moment."
Branch learned all of this at a young age from his father, Shéva, who has worked as a high performance strength and conditioning coach for many years. Sheva has worked with the likes of Serena Williams, so (in Branch's words behind a smile) "be dumb not to listen" to dear 'ole dad.
"He set me up in a good position, along those lines," Branch said, sobering. "I feel like you got to take care of your body. You only have one body, and the best ability is availability. So, I take pride in that. I take pride in my sleep and things like that because I feel like when I am on the field, I feel like I'm a different breed. So I got to just control everything I can, in order to set myself up in the best position possible. And I think I found a good routine."
That disciplined approach started early. Branch began playing tackle football at eight years old. The routine looked different then, but the structure and accountability were already in place.
Even at home, that mindset showed up in small, everyday moments. Branch recalled watching his father turn ordinary tasks into training opportunities.
"He'd fill up a little water machine at our house and it has a whole cycle," Branch recalled. "He's like, 'Watch, when it cleans, I'm hitting my push-ups.'
"He's hitting them real quick. He's trying to time it up before the water overflows."
For Branch, discipline was never presented as something occasional or performative. It was woven into the rhythm of daily life.
He and his brother regularly did bodyweight workouts long before they were physically ready for the lifting sessions that came later in high school — the same strength and form Branch showcased during his bench press reps at the combine.
"Even today," Branch said, "I do 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups every day just to stay in my maintenance."
In the Branch household, prioritizing the body — how it moves, performs and recovers — has long been a way of life. And ultimately, it was that commitment, discipline and attention to detail that helped Branch walk into Cunningham's office earlier this spring already carrying himself like a professional.
Check out these photos of Zachariah Branch in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.