Falcons sign 4 players following rookie minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed on four new players following the conclusion of the team's rookie minicamp this weekend. Along with the six drafted rookies and 14 undrafted free agents participating in practices, the Falcons also hosted 24 tryout players. Of those 24, the Falcons have signed OL Brandon Walton, OL Layden Robinson, DT Ross Blacklock and LB Daveren Rayner.

To make room on the roster, the Falcons have released DT Ben Stille, RB Carlos Washington, WR Devin Thompkins and TE Brandon Frazier.

Rayner is the lone rookie tryout signing, while the other three are veterans who participated in rookie minicamp this weekend, too.

Walton has been in the league since 2020, when he was signed out of Florida Atlantic to the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. In the years since, he has spent time with the Steelers, Buccaneers and Panthers organizations. He has made two starts across 19 career games, primarily as a tackle.

Fellow lineman Robinson is a former fourth round pick following his selection by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. Prior to being waived because of injury in 2025, Robinson saw action in 13 games with 11 starts in 2024. He made six starts at right guard and five starts at left guard. Before joining the league, Robinson was a Second-Team All-SEC selection at Texas A&M.

Blacklock comes to the Falcons after being a second round pick by the Houston Texans in 2020. This 40th overall pick was acquired by the Texans in the trade that sent WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for RB David Johnson.

Through his first two seasons, Blacklock saw action in 29 games with three starts, two sacks, 36 combined tackles and eight quarterback hits. Prior to the start of Blackock's third professional season, he (along with a seventh-round pick) was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round pick. That season he played in 11 games and tallied one sack. In the years since, Blacklock has spent time with the Jaguars, Colts, Titans and Giants, crossing paths with current Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie in Indianapolis in 2023.