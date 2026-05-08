Atlanta Falcons sign LB Kendal Daniels to rookie deal

Quotes

Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "Kendal, just coming from Oklahoma State as a former safety, he's definitely a Brich (Jeff Ulbrich) guy. Fits those measurables and what he looks for and what we look for. Then going to OU and playing in the (Brent) Venables scheme, and you see him play all over the field, stacked and the apex and sometimes even the line deep. He's a rare athlete. When you watch the tape, the movement, the length, the fluidity, he can do a lot of things for you on defense."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Daniels is a good-looking athlete with the range and movement skills to make plays at different levels of the field. Though some teams see him as a tweener, others believe he can provide value on subpackages and special teams."

Dante Fargnoli, Atlanta Falcons area scout: "With Kendal, the versatility speaks for itself. On tape, you see him playing safety, Will, nickel ... Whatever you tell him, whatever you coach him to do, he's going to be that, whatever position you ask him to be he's going to do that, whatever weight you want him to be at he's going to get there."