 Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons sign LB Kendal Daniels to rookie deal

The Falcons selected Daniels with the No. 134 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. 

May 07, 2026 at 08:35 PM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed linebacker Kendal Daniels to his rookie deal.

Daniels was drafted with the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins a position group that includes Divine Deablo, Troy Andersen, JD Bertrand and fellow 2026 rookie, Harold Perkins Jr.

Find everything you need to know about Daniels below.

Daniels' rookie deal is estimated to be $5.18 million in total value, according to OverTheCap.com. He would carry a cap number of $1.08 million in 2026 before topping out at $1.48 million in 2029.

Height: 6-5

Weight: 242

Age: 23

School: University of Oklahoma

2025 stats: 13 starts through 13 games played | 53 total tackles (nine for a loss) | 7.5 career sacks (5.5 coming in 2024)

Honors: Freshman All-American (Oklahoma State, 2022), Second Team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year (2022)

AF_20260507_RMC_Portraits_JB509385

Quotes

Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "Kendal, just coming from Oklahoma State as a former safety, he's definitely a Brich (Jeff Ulbrich) guy. Fits those measurables and what he looks for and what we look for. Then going to OU and playing in the (Brent) Venables scheme, and you see him play all over the field, stacked and the apex and sometimes even the line deep. He's a rare athlete. When you watch the tape, the movement, the length, the fluidity, he can do a lot of things for you on defense."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Daniels is a good-looking athlete with the range and movement skills to make plays at different levels of the field. Though some teams see him as a tweener, others believe he can provide value on subpackages and special teams."

Dante Fargnoli, Atlanta Falcons area scout: "With Kendal, the versatility speaks for itself. On tape, you see him playing safety, Will, nickel ... Whatever you tell him, whatever you coach him to do, he's going to be that, whatever position you ask him to be he's going to do that, whatever weight you want him to be at he's going to get there."

Read (and see) more

Top Photos | Falcons Select Kendal Daniels in Fourth Round of 2026 Draft

Check out these photos of Kendal Daniels in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.

KendalDaniels
1 / 6
Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) lines up against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
2 / 6
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
3 / 6
Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates after tackling Mississippi tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
4 / 6
Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) makes his way around Mississippi offensive lineman Jayden Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
5 / 6
Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
6 / 6
Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons host 23 tryout players at 2026 rookie minicamp

Josh Simon, AJ Woods and Malik Verdon are three veterans on the active roster participating as well.

news

Atlanta Falcons sign OL Ethan Onianwa to rookie deal

The Falcons selected Onianwa with the No. 231 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Atlanta Falcons sign LB Harold Perkins Jr. to rookie deal

The Falcons selected Perkins with the No. 215 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Atlanta Falcons sign WR Zachariah Branch to rookie deal

The Falcons selected Branch with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Atlanta Falcons sign 14 undrafted free agents

The Falcons brought in six players through the draft, now they're expanding the rookie class.

news

Falcons sign CB Darren Hall

This marks Hall's second stint in Atlanta after the organization drafted him back in 2021.

news

No Cinderella Story: The making of Harold Perkins Jr.

From Hurricane Katrina to an ACL injury, the Falcons rookie linebacker arrives hardened and determined, shaped by everything that tried to derail him.

news

Zachariah Branch still waiting on a $20 payday

A childhood challenge, six touchdowns and early proof of the confidence that carried him to the NFL.

news

Kendal Daniels' versatility fits what Falcons are building on defense

Daniels is a defensive chess piece that Atlanta can deploy as necessary.

news

Lingering questions that remain for Falcons following 2026 NFL Draft

Atlanta welcomed six new players into the fold this past weekend. What have we learned about the Falcons roster construction and what it will mean for the fall?

news

Anterio Thompson was nearly out of football; now he's an Atlanta Falcon

Thompson plays with a ferocity that fits what the Falcons are looking for on their defensive line.

Top News

Atlanta Falcons host 23 tryout players at 2026 rookie minicamp

Atlanta Falcons sign 14 undrafted free agents

Atlanta Falcons sign WR Zachariah Branch to rookie deal

Atlanta Falcons sign LB Kendal Daniels to rookie deal