Zachariah Branch still waiting on a $20 payday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Zachariah Branch is still waiting for a $20 payout that never came.

He's always been competitive, the kind of athlete with a different gear.

At five years old, he moved with the same fluidity he shows now in his early 20s. And that's Branch himself making that observation.

He was playing flag football. His jersey a few sizes too big for his small frame. Branch remembers it flapping in the breeze. But when the ball was in his hand, man could he move. Oversized jersey and all.

"I just saw a video. I think they posted it the other day. I was running back. I got the ball. And I cut back like three times in flag. And my jersey is all flappy. But I knew I always moved different," Branch said. "But now looking back at it, nah, that was crazy. I move exactly the same as I move right now."

He often found his way into the endzone. Some times four or five times a game. He was hard to stop. Even then.

A few years later — and a couple inches grown — didn't change that, either.

By this time, he was in a youth football league in his hometown of Las Vegas. The top team of the league, Branch remembers, was the Gators (ironic knowing he played his final year of college ball with the University of Georgia, arch rival of the University of Florida Gators). His youth team had already played the Gators earlier that year. Branch scored four touchdowns against them.

But the season went on and as Branch racked up more touchdowns, the Gators got more confident as their own wins increased. The season was close to coming to an end, when the Gators and Branch's team were set to meet up once more.

Branch was coming off a dominant performance of his own — upwards of eight touchdowns scored in the games prior — when a Gator lineman approached him.

"I bet you don't score six touchdowns verses us, though," Branch remembers the lineman saying.

All confidence, Branch didn't take the bait. That was, until there was something at stake.

"I'll give you $20 if you do," the lineman said.

For a kid of roughly 10 years old, a $20 bet was basically the equivalent of telling a teenager of 16 they'd won a free car of their choosing. Of course Branch was shaking on that deal.

"I was like, all right, bet," Branch said. "Watch."

Four quarters and six touchdowns later and Branch was $20 richer. Or so he thought.