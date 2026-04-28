Falcons rookie jersey numbers revealed for 2026 draft class

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Their names have been called, and now their numbers have been assigned.
The Atlanta Falcons revealed the jersey numbers for their six draft picks on Tuesday. None of the players is carrying over his jersey number from college, so each player will be defined by a new digit in the NFL.
JERSEY NUMBERS FOR 2026 DRAFT PICKS
CB Avieon Terrell — No. 12
- Round 2, Pick 48 | Read more
- Terrell wore No. 8 in his final season at Clemson, the same number his older brother, A.J., wore with the Tigers.
WR Zachariah Branch — No. 17
- Round 3, Pick 79 | Read more
- Branch wore No. 1 at both the University of Southern California and the University of Georgia.
LB Kendal Daniels — No. 53
- Round 4, Pick 134 | Read more
- Daniels wore No. 5 at both Oklahoma State and the University of Oklahoma.
LB Harold Perkins Jr. — No. 56
- Round 6, Pick 215 | Read more
- Perkins wore the numbers 4, 7 and 40 during his career at LSU.
OT Ethan Onianwa — No. 75
- Round 7, Pick 231 | Read more
- Onianwa wore number 78 at both Rice University and Ohio State University.
DT Anterio Thompson — No. 98
- Round 6, Pick 208 | Read more
- Thompson wore number 56 at the University of Washington.
Join us as we highlight the Atlanta Falcons' newest additions from the 2026 NFL Draft class.