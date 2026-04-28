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Falcons rookie jersey numbers revealed for 2026 draft class

See the jersey numbers for Avieon Terrell, Zachariah Branch and the rest of the Falcons' rookies.

Apr 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Their names have been called, and now their numbers have been assigned.

The Atlanta Falcons revealed the jersey numbers for their six draft picks on Tuesday. None of the players is carrying over his jersey number from college, so each player will be defined by a new digit in the NFL.

JERSEY NUMBERS FOR 2026 DRAFT PICKS

CB Avieon Terrell — No. 12

  • Round 2, Pick 48 | Read more
  • Terrell wore No. 8 in his final season at Clemson, the same number his older brother, A.J., wore with the Tigers.

WR Zachariah Branch — No. 17

  • Round 3, Pick 79 | Read more
  • Branch wore No. 1 at both the University of Southern California and the University of Georgia.

LB Kendal Daniels — No. 53

  • Round 4, Pick 134 | Read more
  • Daniels wore No. 5 at both Oklahoma State and the University of Oklahoma.

LB Harold Perkins Jr. — No. 56

  • Round 6, Pick 215 | Read more
  • Perkins wore the numbers 4, 7 and 40 during his career at LSU.

OT Ethan Onianwa — No. 75

  • Round 7, Pick 231 | Read more
  • Onianwa wore number 78 at both Rice University and Ohio State University.

DT Anterio Thompson — No. 98

  • Round 6, Pick 208 | Read more
  • Thompson wore number 56 at the University of Washington.

2026 Draft Pics | Full Draft Class Gallery

Join us as we highlight the Atlanta Falcons' newest additions from the 2026 NFL Draft class.

AF_26_DRAFT_Full-Draft-Class_V1
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Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) tackles SMU wide receiver Jordan Hudson, top, in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) reacts after breaking up a pass during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (20) tries to tackle SMU tight end Matthew Hibner (88) during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown against Alabama during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Scenes from the Invesco QQQ Gridiron Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, November 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/AMBSE)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 AMBSE
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game against Mississippi in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) makes his way around Mississippi offensive lineman Jayden Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates after tackling Mississippi tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) lines up against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) plays in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) signals during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
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Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive lineman Anterio Thompson lines up before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (60) of Ohio State, during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (60) of Ohio State, warms up before the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
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