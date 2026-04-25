Falcons trade back, select LB Kendal Daniels with pick No. 134 in 2026 NFL Draft

Expert Opinions

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Daniels is a long, versatile athlete with experience all over the field. He covers a ton of ground and plays sound football as a gap run defender, whether as a force player or alley runner. However, he tends to play with tunnel vision and can be inconsistent sifting through traffic. Offensive linemen get on him fast when he is in the box, leaving him stuck on contact. Overall, Daniels is a good-looking athlete with the range and movement skills to make plays at different levels of the field. Though some teams see him as a tweener, others believe he can provide value on subpackages and special teams."