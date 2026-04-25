Falcons select DT Anterio Thompson with pick No. 208 in 2026 NFL Draft

Thompson is the third defensive player the Falcons have selected in this year's draft, and he brings NFL-caliber qualities to Atlanta's defensive line. Production doesn't tell the full story for Thompson, who has the raw tools to become better in the NFL than he was in college. For starters, Thompson possesses elite length for a defensive tackle with a wingspan north of 80 inches. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds at his pro day, which included a 10-yard split of 1.74 seconds. Both of those numbers are among the best marks by a prospect in this class, and Thompson's 40 time would have led all combine participants at his position. In a one-gap defense like the Falcons deploy, Thompson's quick burst will be put to good use.