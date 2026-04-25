Falcons select DT Anterio Thompson with pick No. 208 in 2026 NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With the 208th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected University of Washington defensive tackle Anterio Thompson.
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Thompson is the third defensive player the Falcons have selected in this year's draft, and he brings NFL-caliber qualities to Atlanta's defensive line. Production doesn't tell the full story for Thompson, who has the raw tools to become better in the NFL than he was in college. For starters, Thompson possesses elite length for a defensive tackle with a wingspan north of 80 inches. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds at his pro day, which included a 10-yard split of 1.74 seconds. Both of those numbers are among the best marks by a prospect in this class, and Thompson's 40 time would have led all combine participants at his position. In a one-gap defense like the Falcons deploy, Thompson's quick burst will be put to good use.
Let's take a closer look at Thompson below.
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 306 pounds
Age: 23
School: University of Washington
2025 Stats: Three starts through 13 games played | 30 total tackles (2.5 for a loss) | 1.5 sacks | Three blocked punts in last two seasons
Expert Opinions
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Though he needs to mature his technique versus double teams, he plays stout against base blocks and has the hand strength to snatch and shed. He can unlock and go with a clear path to the ball. However, his momentum gets away from him, and he needs to better break down on the move to make stops. Overall, Thompson needs to develop better consistency, but his upfield quickness, raw strength and special teams impact (three blocked punts in college) are intriguing qualities that can be further developed."
Raymond Lucas Jr., Yahoo Sports: "Thompson is an athlete. If his name is called in the NFL Draft, it'll be because his raw athleticism is appealing to teams that believe they can develop him into a contributor. In an era where mobile quarterbacks are becoming more prevalent year by year, quick defensive linemen become more valuable. It is tougher than ever to tackle quarterbacks in space, and that's an era where Thompson could flourish if he puts it all together."
Why He Fits
It felt like only a matter of time before the Falcons went after a defensive tackle. They did with this Thomson pick. He may be undersized within the position, but what he may lack in size, he makes up for in athleticism. He has the burst and short-area quickness Jeff Ulbrich likes in an attack-style front. You'll find no cinder block feet here. He had a 1.74-second 10-yard shuffle at his pro day.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Falcons look for players with dominant traits. One could argue Thompson's dominant trait comes on special teams. Those three blocked punts don't just happen by happy accident. He'll need to grow into his own within this defense, but he's a solid piece of depth with a chip on his shoulder.
This story will continue to be updated.
Join us as we highlight the Atlanta Falcons' newest additions from the 2026 NFL Draft class.