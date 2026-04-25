2026 NFL Draft: Top players available for Falcons on Day 3

Potential targets in the fourth round

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

Entering the draft, many listed linebacker as a top need for the Falcons. Atlanta added veterans Christian Harris and Channing Tindall in free agency, but it remains to be seen exactly what role Ulbrich has in mind for them. In that sense, the Falcons could still look to add a true replacement for Kaden Elliss's position on Day 3. Elarms-Orr has the explosiveness and competitive toughness to become a good player if he continues to develop in some key areas.

From The Beast: "Elarms-Orr needs to continue maturing his eye discipline and development in coverage, but he is explosive in short areas and has the range to cover ground. Given his athleticism and football character, teams like his floor as a special-teamer with the talent to become more."

EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

It's never a bad idea to add an edge player in the draft, especially one who has the disruptive upside and positional versatility as Overton. He has an interesting combination of traits for a Day 3 edge player, but that's exactly what could make him a good NFL player.

From The Beast: "Overton isn't yet the sum of his parts and hasn't turned the flashes into consistency (and there is no guarantee he ever will), but the potential is enticing from a player who's still very young. His ability to fit different schemes and alignments only bolsters his draft projection."

OG Logan Taylor, Boston College

Taylor started at every position on the offensive line except center in college and could add depth at multiple spots while he develops. At 6-foot-6 and 314 pounds, Taylor has good size and length for the NFL. He is not an elite athlete, but he has the mentality to make it in the pros and is an old-school player who should get better under Bill Callahan.

From The Beast: "Taylor doesn't play with consistent leverage or power, but he is intelligent, tough and competitive as a short-area base blocker. Similar to Brandon Linder, he projects best as a blocker in a phone booth at guard and a potential emergency flex outside at tackle."

LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Another rangy middle linebacker, Boettcher has already shown a knack for creating opportunities by trusting his instincts. Boettcher is a former baseball player who walked onto the Oregon football team before eventually becoming a team captain. He racked up 136 tackles last season for the Ducks and six pass defenses. Boettcher is still learning the game but looks to have a bright future.

From The Beast: "Boettcher is a classic 'see-ball, get-ball' defender, with the speed and play personality that will make him a natural fit in an NFL linebacker room. Although he will need the right situation to become a starter, he will be an immediate and impactful special teamer."

DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

There are shades of Grady Jarrett in Benny's game, which makes it easy to envision how he would fit in Atlanta's defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 298-pound defender isn't going to consistently eat up multiple blocks and hold ground, but in a one-gap penetrating front, he can get past blockers and make plays in the backfield. He had 12 tackles for a loss over the last three seasons for Michigan.