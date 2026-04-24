2026 NFL Draft: Top offensive players available for Falcons on Day 2

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As expected, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was the first player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, becoming the first of 19 offensive players to go on Day 1.
Despite the offense-heavy first round, there are still some high-quality options available for the Falcons on Day 2 if they want to address that side of the ball. That's particularly true at wide receiver, which is considered by many to be a position of need. There is a good variety of pass catchers still available entering Friday, and it's easy to envision many of them fitting nicely in Atlanta's offense.
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Of course, Ian Cunningham has mentioned the importance of building through the trenches. And while there are some good trench players on the defensive side still available in round two, it's entirely possible the Falcons add an offensive lineman to bolster their depth and competition.
We'll take a closer look at five of the top offensive prospects still available on Day 2, but first, here's a quick rundown of the Falcons' top positional needs on some main national sites.
Falcons Positions of Need on Day 2
ESPN: DT | WR | LB | CB | OT
CBS Sports: WR | CB | DT | EDGE
The Athletic: WR | DT | EDGE | LB | OL
The Ringer: DT | LB | WR
Top Offensive Prospects Available on Day 2
WR Denzel Boston, Washington
Viewed as a first-round talent by many draft sites, Boston might not be around for long on Friday. But if he makes it all the way to pick 48, the Falcons could add another receiver with a lot of size and catch-point tenacity. Boston is 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, and he excels at catching contested passes, which helped him catch 20 touchdowns the last two seasons. By adding him alongside Drake London and Kyle Pitts, the Falcons could play above the rim against a lot of teams. Although he wasn't a starter for the Huskies at the time, Boston was on the same team as quarterback Michael Penix Jr., which is an interesting secondary factor.
Expert's Take: "Boston builds his speed with smooth, long strides and naturally adjusts with the hand strength of a ball winner, which should quickly earn him the trust of an NFL quarterback. With his ability to win inside or outside, his game has shades of 2025 Houston Texans draft pick Jayden Higgins." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic.
OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
With Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron in place, guard isn't seen as a major priority for Atlanta, although depth in the trenches is never a bad thing. Choosing Bisontis would fit with the best-player-available approach Cunningham has said he believes in, as he is rated by multiple sites as the No. 2 guard in this class. Getting him at No. 48 would make Atlanta's offensive line deeper and better.
Expert's Take: "Bisontis is an athletic interior offensive lineman with sound footwork and good experience as a three-year starter. He plays with a wide base and works his hands inside as a run blocker. He gets good push and doesn't release too early on combination blocks. His 40 time is outstanding for an interior offensive lineman, and it shows on tape. He takes sound angles and quickly reaches linebackers when he releases up to the second level. His range and agility make him a good fit for zone-heavy schemes." – Todd McShay, The Ringer
WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
Draft pundits have mentioned Bernard as a possible option for the Falcons throughout the offseason, and for good reason. It's easy to see him meshing seamlessly with what Atlanta already has on offense and filling an important role. He showed a natural feel for the receiver position in college and can do pretty much anything asked of him at a high level. The most frequently discussed question mark with Bernard has been his top-end speed. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at the NFL Combine, the same time as Deebo Samuel and Larry Fitzgerald, who are interesting style comparisons for Bernard.
Expert's Take: "Bernard has good size and shows a good feel for zone coverage, instinctively settling into the soft spot between defenders to give his quarterback a target underneath. He's quick and agile both as a route runner and with the ball in his hands, changing direction on a dime to leave defenders in the dust. He has reliable hands, has a good feel for the sideline, and does a nice job of twisting his body to snag off-target throws." – Danny Kelly, The Ringer
WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Many Falcons fans are likely already with Branch's game after a standout year with the Georgia Bulldogs, during which he gained 811 yards and scored six touchdowns. Branch did most of his damage with the ball in his hands, gaining 7.8 yards after the catch per reception, which highlights his athleticism and playmaking ability. He has outstanding open-field speed and is a Day 1 asset in the return game. Branch is on the smaller side for an NFL receiver, but his highlight-reel ability is worth it.
Expert's Take: "Branch's great burst and short-area quickness continuously created big plays in college, including 40 receiving first downs in 2025. He has elite initial acceleration and can separate from defenders quickly. Plus, he can stop and start on a dime. Branch does not shy away from contact and will run through traffic over the middle. He still needs to polish his route running, but he has the necessary tools to do so. He also adds special teams value as a returner. His lack of size might limit him, but overall, he is a slot receiver who can win with suddenness and pure top-end speed." – Scouts Inc., ESPN
WR Chris Bell, Louisville
Bell, who is 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, possesses a rare combination of strength, size and explosiveness. Players with his athletic profile are often desired by teams because there aren't many of them. Bell excels on quick routes that allow him to catch the ball on a run and pull away from defenders. He is a dangerous player over the middle of the field, which would benefit Atlanta's offense. It must be noted, however, that Bell tore his ACL late during the 2025 season, which could impact how early he's able to get on the field. Prior to that injury, Bell had 917 yards and six touchdowns, which continued a strong record of year-over-year improvement. When healthy, Bell could be a really good player.
Expert's Take: "Bell might not be ready for the start of 2026, making him a difficult rookie projection. But when fully healthy, he is too strong and explosive—both after the catch and vertically outside the numbers—to keep off the field. He's a high-risk, high-reward prospect with the ability to develop into a strong no. 2 option if he lands in the right system and is properly motivated to cultivate his tools." – Todd McShay, The Ringer