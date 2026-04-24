2026 NFL Draft: Top offensive players available for Falcons on Day 2

Bell, who is 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, possesses a rare combination of strength, size and explosiveness. Players with his athletic profile are often desired by teams because there aren't many of them. Bell excels on quick routes that allow him to catch the ball on a run and pull away from defenders. He is a dangerous player over the middle of the field, which would benefit Atlanta's offense. It must be noted, however, that Bell tore his ACL late during the 2025 season, which could impact how early he's able to get on the field. Prior to that injury, Bell had 917 yards and six touchdowns, which continued a strong record of year-over-year improvement. When healthy, Bell could be a really good player.